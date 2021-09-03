Para cyclist Kévin Le Cunff wins the gold medal in the road race

Impressive mastery throughout the race, the 33-year-old Frenchman made the difference in the last two kilometers to win in the C4-5 category.

Gone are the regrets of the chocolate medal (4th) during the individual track pursuit on August 27th. On a course once again soggy on the course of Fuji Speedway, Kévin Le Cunff took a dazzling revenge on the road by adorning himself with gold, Friday September 3, during the online event of the C4-5 category. A new charm for the tricolor para cycling.

The 33-year-old rider, licensed in Dunkirk, managed his race perfectly. Present in a leading group quickly reduced to five men, Le Cunff made the force to reduce it to three, then two elements. Beaten on the track by the Ukrainian Yehor Dementyev, the Frenchman took the lead two kilometers from the finish to leave his only rival behind. The Dutchman Daniel Abraham Gebru completes the podium. The Northerner even had time to recover a tricolor to cross the line as a hero, under the eyes of the Minister Delegate in charge of sports Roxana Maracineanu, present on the spot.





After three years spent in the professional peloton with the able-bodied, in the Saint-Michel-Auber 93 team, Kévin Le Cunff, born with two club feet and an atrophied calf, took the bet last year to embark on handisport. A successful bet in great width for the one who has just won his first gold medal in the Paralympic Games.