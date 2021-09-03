Paris: algorithmic tank top, records at W-Street, WTI + 3%

(CercleFinance.com) – Wall Street started the session very well but the scores remain completely frozen since 3:45 p.m. and no longer change at mid-session.

This is very similar to the scenario observed in Paris which peaked after 1/2 of quotations before drifting sideways for 8 hours and 20 minutes within a 6.760 / 6.778Pts corridor, in almost non-existent volumes (1.6BnE at 17:29 and 2.6bn at 5.35pm).

The phenomenon of stagnation is general with 0.15% increase for the E-Stoxx50 towards 4.234 and + 0.1% for the DAX30.

Wall Street sets 2 new records, acquired from the 1st trade: S & P500 at 4.546 and Nasdaq at 15.380.

At mid-session, the US indices which gained + 0.3% to + 0.4% seem to have ‘no more juice’.

Liquidity is apparently spinning on the crypto side with a bitcoin (+ 3.5%) which is close to $ 50,000, an ethereum at $ 3,800.

the session will also remain by the rise in oil with a WTI which is ahead of + 3% to $ 70.5 on the NYMEX.

Stock market indices have remained completely insensitive to ‘macro’ data which has been plentiful since 11am this morning.

Industrial producer prices rose 2.3% in the euro area and 2.2% ‘sequentially’ in the EU in July, according to Eurostat, after increasing by 1.4% in the euro area and 1.5% in the EU in June compared to May.

Compared with July 2020, industrial producer prices rose 12.1% in the euro area and 12.2% in the EU last July, after annual rates of + 10.2% and + respectively. 10.4% observed in June.

This could have caused an outburst of nervousness in the bond markets, but the opposite is true with a decrease of -2Pts in our OATs to -0.045% or on Bunds with -1.8Pts to -0.399%.

The T-Bonds also show great serenity (unchanged at 6 p.m.) after the publication of 4 statistics in a burst.

The most anticipated concerned unemployment (on the eve of the ‘NFP’): 340,000 jobless claims were recorded during the week of August 28, or -14,000 against a consensus of -7,000.

The trade deficit narrowed from – $ 4.4 billion to $ 70.1 billion in July, under the combined effect of an increase in exports and a slight decline in imports.

Exports rose 1.3% to $ 212.8 billion, thanks in part to strong demand for industrial equipment and consumer goods.





Imports fell 0.2% to $ 282.9 billion, mainly due to a drop in the item related to games, toys and sports equipment.

The United States’ trade deficit with China, a still very delicate subject, has shrunk from 2 billion to exactly 25 billion dollars.

Non-agricultural productivity is revised downwards from -0.2% to + 2.1% in the United States in the second quarter of 2021 on an annual basis, according to the second estimate of the Department of Labor, the consensus was on the contrary counting on an upward revision to 2.4% (after + 4.3% in the 1st quarter).

In addition, unit labor costs rose by 1.3%.

Finally, the last figure of the day concerned orders to the American industry: they increased by 0.4% in July, according to the Commerce Department, a development roughly in line with the consensus after an increase of 1.5% in June (figure confirmed compared to the initial estimate).

For their part, industry shipments rose 1.6% in July after growing 1.9% the previous month. With inventories rising 0.5%, the inventory-to-shipments ratio fell to 1.46 from 1.48 in June.

As for French stocks, Nexans remains at the top of the SBF-120 with + 3.3% and Stellantis dominates the CAC with + 1.8%.

Lagardère (+ 2.2%) announces the signature, on September 1, by Lagardère Travel Retail of an agreement with JD.com and China Jianyin Investment (JIC), with a view to their entry into the capital of Lagardère Travel Retail Asia, for a total participation of 22.36% of the capital.

Alstom indicates that it will supply SYTRAL (Syndicat des Transports de l’Agglomération Lyonnaise) with 35 additional Citadis trainsets as part of the ‘Destinations 2026’ plan, which provides for the commissioning and extension of new tram lines. The amount of the order is 115 ME.

Stellantis announced Wednesday evening that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire First Investors Financial Services Group, a U.S. auto finance company, in a cash transaction for approximately $ 285 million.

Finally, Crédit Agricole SA announces the launch of its annual capital increase operation reserved for employees of the Crédit Agricole Group worldwide, as part of its policy of gradually increasing the share of employees in its capital.