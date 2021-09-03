Perez angry with PSG for Mbappé, Barça already has its target for 2022

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the best assisters in Ligue 1 in activity

AS: “Global skidding”

Photo of Luis Enrique in support, the daily returns to the failure of La Roja against Sweden last night (1-2) during the qualifiers for the World Cup. For them, Spain is making life more difficult for the 2022 World Cup. It is also about the words of Karim Benzema who ensures that Kylian Mbappé will play for Real Madrid.

? ¡Buenas noches! ? Here are you #PortadAS del 3 de septiembre ? World Patinazo pic.twitter.com/T4tFBROrbg – Diario AS (@diarioas) September 2, 2021

Marca: “Lucho, we have a problem”

Spain is also making the headlines of the other daily Madrid which challenges the coach on this failure. The words of Karim Benzema on Kylian Mbappé are also present in appeal at the top of the edition. It is also question of an exclusive interview with Emerson who deplores the forms put by Barça concerning him which “hurt” him after his arrival (the club tried to sell him directly this summer).

SPORT: “The World Cup is getting more complicated”

The trend is the same in Catalonia with La Roja on the front page after the defeat against Sweden. The pro-Barça daily also announces the upcoming loan of Miralem Pjanic at Besiktas in the last hours of the local market this Friday.

#PortadaSPORT? ? El Mundial gets complicated ? Pjanic, cedido al Besiktas turco https://t.co/E0JAtNJUQ9

– Diario SPORT (@sport) September 2, 2021

Mundo Deportivo: “things get complicated”

Sweden – Spain still on the side of “MD” who nevertheless devotes two inserts to the next Mercato. On the FC Barcelona side, the departure of Miralem Pjanic from Besiktas on loan is confirmed as well as the desire to make Dani Olmo from Leipzig for the summer of 2022. On the Real Madrid side, Mundo Deportivo says that Florentino Perez is “angry with” rudeness of PSG for Mbappé ”.

? ￯ ﾸ ﾏ La portada de hoy ? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾸ ‘Se complica’ https://t.co/iUHOjrCAi6 pic.twitter.com/qBMIJMZVYb – Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 2, 2021