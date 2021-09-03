Pierre-Emmanuel Barré attacks government health policy in the lead

CRITICAL – At the Trianon, the comedian presents Pfff…, his new show, a bitter one-man-show, particularly against Emmanuel Macron, and where vulgarity is, unfortunately, never far away.

After half an hour of waiting in the hall of the Trianon – due to the control of health passes, we are told – the show finally begins. In the first part, the singer GiedRé sets the tone with an ode to “Idiots” and congratulating the happy men on their penises. The beauty with the angelic face also wishes the death of her grandmother… Her companion Pierre-Emmanuel Barré in turn pulls in all directions. Finally, especially in the center and on the right: “[Mon] modest objective is that you leave less stupid and that I leave richer », he warns. Not sure that we left the room less stupid, but he certainly left with fuller pockets. “Acerbic feather”, this is how the humorist who bears his name is presented.

He’s not wrong. Inspired by the management of the virus and the successive confinements, he empties his bag of dirty laundry. Very dirty. Ball in mind, the comedian attacks Emmanuel Macron. Through a “conference” of his own, behind a desk and in front of a screen that displays the CV of the Head of State as well as that of a certain Boubakar whose professional experience is limited to a stint at KFC. Barré looks back on the government’s chaotic policy in times of pandemic, its contradictions (The mask is useless, Wear a mask, Go out, Stay at home, etc.). The former columnist of France Inter drinks whey and feels a certain adhesion in the room.





It is indeed acerbic, sassy, ​​black, very written and often raw. Women also take it for their rank although Pierre-Emmanuel Barré pays them homage in his own way (you have to know how to read between the lines). Denouncing the violence they suffer.

The disabled, the Chinese, the “Idiots”, again and again, those “Out of the ENA”, the hunters (Brigitte Bardot would appreciate), are not forgotten, just like Rachida Dati or Christophe Barbier – but why so much hatred with the journalist? – on which he spits in the literal sense of the word? The 30-year-old Breton sometimes pushes the plug too far and loses part of the public. Vulgarity points its nose, it is useless and a shame when you are so intelligent.

