Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not stand at the head of the

Liberal Democratic Party (PLD)In an election scheduled for September 29 and will, in fact, step down from power, PLD number two Toshihiro Nikai announced on Friday.

Yoshihide Suga “said he wanted to focus his efforts on measures against the coronavirus and that he would not participate in the election” for the presidency of the PLD, Toshihiro Nikai told reporters. “Honestly, I’m surprised,” he added. “It’s really unfortunate. He did his best but after careful consideration he made his decision ”.





Popularity in free fall

This development was indeed very unexpected, because Yoshihide Suga, 72, had so far been considered the favorite in this internal vote to lead the PLD in legislative elections due to be held this fall, despite record unpopularity of his government in the polls. At the end of August, his government received only 26% of favorable opinions in a poll by the daily Mainichi, a record low. Other recent polls put it barely above 30%.

Yoshihide Suga has seen his popularity wane for months for his much-criticized handling of the dragging pandemic in Japan, and for his stubbornness in maintaining at all costs the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer despite the opposition of a majority of the Japanese population. He came to power in September 2020, establishing himself at the time as the man of consensus within the PLD to succeed the

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, of which he was until then the faithful lieutenant and who had resigned abruptly for health reasons.