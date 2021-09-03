Prince Harry very chic: his new public release to congratulate the creators of the AstraZeneca vaccine

On Wednesday 1 September, Prince Harry presented the GQ “heroes of the year” award to scientists in Oxford who were responsible for the development of the Swedish-British vaccine AstraZeneca.

It was the surprise appearance of the evening. Wednesday 1er September, prince harry spoke from his California home at the 2021 British GQ Men of Year Awards, held at the Tate Modern Museum in London. In an elegant black velvet suit, Meghan Markle’s husband awarded the “Heroes of the Year” award to the Oxford team behind the development of the Swedish-British vaccine AstraZeneca, which he held at congratulate in a touching speech.

“I am deeply honored to present to you our latest award winners, whom you will immediately recognize thanks to their incredible contribution to the fight against Covid-19”, said the Duke of Sussex in duplex. “Their seminal Oxford vaccine research has provided the world with one of our most essential tools in the race for vaccine equity. As long as all communities do not have access to the vaccine, as long as all communities have access to the vaccine. will not benefit from information about the vaccine, we will all be in danger. This is a refrain my wife and I have heard while exchanging with experts, industry leaders, community advocates and world leaders, “ he added.

Prince Harry warns about misinformation

In his speech, Prince Harry also spoke of the dangerous skepticism about the vaccine, accusing “media and social networks” to peddle “lies” to the point of creating “hesitation about the vaccine” and of “divide the communities”. “It’s a system that we have to break to defeat Covid-19 and the rise of new variants. The Oxford team have done their part of the job. They are heroes who have given us an instrument to fight. this illness. They are the pride of our nation, and we owe them a debt. “

The “Heroes of the Year” award was thus awarded to British vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert, to biologist Catherine Green and to the entire Oxford University team who worked on the development of the vaccine. Ed Sheeran, Anthony Hopkins, Quentin Tarantino and Regé-Jean Page are also among the winners of the ceremony.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge