Prince Harry very chic: his new public release to congratulate the creators of the AstraZeneca vaccine

On Wednesday 1 September, Prince Harry presented the GQ “heroes of the year” award to scientists in Oxford who were responsible for the development of the Swedish-British vaccine AstraZeneca.
It was the surprise appearance of the evening. Wednesday 1er September, prince harry spoke from his California home at the 2021 British GQ Men of Year Awards, held at the Tate Modern Museum in London. In an elegant black velvet suit, Meghan Markle’s husband awarded the “Heroes of the Year” award to the Oxford team behind the development of the Swedish-British vaccine AstraZeneca, which he held at congratulate in a touching speech.
“I am deeply honored to present to you our latest award winners, whom you will immediately recognize thanks to their incredible contribution to the fight against Covid-19”, said the Duke of Sussex in duplex. “Their seminal Oxford vaccine research has provided the world with one of our most essential tools in the race for vaccine equity. As long as all communities do not have access to the vaccine, as long as all communities have access to the vaccine. will not benefit from information about the vaccine, we will all be in danger. This is a refrain my wife and I have heard while exchanging with experts, industry leaders, community advocates and world leaders, “ he added.
Prince Harry warns about misinformation
In his speech, Prince Harry also spoke of the dangerous skepticism about the vaccine, accusing “media and social networks” to peddle “lies” to the point of creating “hesitation about the vaccine” and of “divide the communities”. “It’s a system that we have to break to defeat Covid-19 and the rise of new variants. The Oxford team have done their part of the job. They are heroes who have given us an instrument to fight. this illness. They are the pride of our nation, and we owe them a debt. “
The “Heroes of the Year” award was thus awarded to British vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert, to biologist Catherine Green and to the entire Oxford University team who worked on the development of the vaccine. Ed Sheeran, Anthony Hopkins, Quentin Tarantino and Regé-Jean Page are also among the winners of the ceremony.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on Wednesday at the British GQ Men of Year Awards 2021.
Prince Harry accused the media and social networks of spreading false information about the vaccine.
Prince Harry awarded the “Heroes of the Year” award to the Oxford team behind the development of the Swedish-British vaccine AstraZeneca.
Since the end of 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very involved in the vaccination campaign.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the Endeavor Fund Awards ceremony at Mansion House in London, UK on March 5, 2020.
Prince Harry leaving the Endeavor Fund Awards ceremony at Mansion House in London, UK on March 5, 2020.
Prince Harry presented the “Heroes of the Year” award to British vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert, biologist Catherine Green and the entire Oxford University team who worked on vaccine development
Prince Harry at the Silverstone circuit for the opening of the Silverstone Experience exhibition on March 6, 2020.
Prince Harry appeared in a black velvet suit.
On Wednesday September 1, Prince Harry spoke from his Californian home as part of the 2021 British GQ Men of Year Awards ceremony.
Prince Harry congratulated the team behind the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK on March 7, 2020.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon his arrival at the Commonwealth Ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. March 9, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on March 9, 2020.
Prince Harry issues a statement at the “2020 Stand Up for Heroes Comedy” festival on November 19, 2020.
“They are the pride of our nation, and we owe a debt to them,” Prince Harry said in his speech.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, in March 2021.