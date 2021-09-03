PSG: big fear for Messi with Argentina

A few hours after having repatriated Kylian Mbappé, touched a calf with the Blues, PSG almost saw Lionel Messi make a sensational entry into the infirmary. In the 28th minute of the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup, in Caracas against Venezuela, the Argentine number 10 indeed took a violent sole from central defender Luis Adrian Martinez on his left shin. The Argentine captain and new number 30 of PSG flew into the air before falling back and writhing in pain.

While he was being treated, the referee watched the slow motion, each more spectacular than the next, of the action and decided to wave a red card to the Venezuelan.

In front of 6,000 spectators, Messi and Angel Di Maria ended up winning (3-1) with goals from Lautaro Martinez (45th), Joaquin Correa (71st) and Angel Correa (74th). Yeferson Soteldo saved the local honor by converting a penalty in stoppage time in the second half.

🏆 # WCQ2022

🇻🇪🇦🇷 Lionel Messi victim of an insane tackle last night!

😱 More fear than harm in the end for the Pulga who was able to finish the match without injury! pic.twitter.com/Z1Ly9FIGsl – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) September 3, 2021

Argentina now has 15 points in seven games, while Brazil leads with 21 points after their difficult success in Santiago against Chile (1-0).



Decimated by the Premier League veto and with an uninspired Neymar, Brazil suffered in their first game since losing to Argentina in the Copa America final.

Neymar still a little tight

The South American vice-champions came to Santiago with six changes compared to the team that started the Copa America final, including the tenure of Lyonnais Bruno Guimaraes and Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. The Real striker occupied the left lane, leaving Neymar to play in the axis, alongside Paqueta. With only one match to his credit at the start of the season with PSG, against Reims, last Sunday, the Parisian still seemed a little short physically.

On a counterattack smoothly led by Gabigol, the Parisian number 10 opened his foot too much and sent the ball to the stands (26th). He had already been clumsy two minutes earlier, on a strike at the entrance to the area. Thanks to more efficient pressing, the Seleçao began to win and it was precisely Ribeiro who found the net. Neymar found himself alone against Bravo, the Chilean goalkeeper pushed back his shot (64th), but Flamengo’s midfielder followed well to give the victory to Brazil.