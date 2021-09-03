Qatar trembled, Messi victim of an abject attack with Argentina!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the top 10 most used players for the 2020-2021 season

After playing a few minutes in Reims last Sunday for his first match with PSG (2-0 victory), Lionel Messi started and finished his first match of the season … under the Argentina jersey last night in Caracas against in Venezuela. A match in which the six-fold Ballon d’Or, who played 90 minutes, was terrified.

Images that chill the blood

Indeed, shortly before the half hour of play, when the score was still 0-0, Messi was cut out by defender Adrian Martinez. A despicable gesture where we see the leg of the Pulga bend but not break by some miracle and on which the player of the Vinotinto is excluded.

Resilient, Lionel Messi was able to finish the meeting but was not at all decisive in the success of the Albiceleste (3-1, goal from Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin and Angel Correa). In view of the images, PSG can still cry out to the miracle that Messi was able to finish the match in one piece:

This butcher almost screwed up the PSG season #VENARG

https://t.co/ZRXsdanV9a

– Goaldorak (@Goaldorak) September 3, 2021