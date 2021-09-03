Qatar works with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport

Qatar works with the Taliban to reopen Kabul airport “as soon as possible“, Said Thursday, September 2 the Minister of Foreign Affairs, while specifying that”no dealHad not yet been concluded on this issue.

“We will remain confident that we can manage operations as soon as possibleMohammed ben Abderrahmane Al-Thani said at a press conference in Doha. “There is no agreement yet“, He said, however. “We are still at the evaluation stage. There is no clear indication of when it will be fully operational but we are working hardAdded the Qatari minister, whose country has close links with the Islamist Taliban movement, which seized power in Kabul on August 15.

A plane from Qatar landed again in Kabul on Thursday with experts on board to assess the security situation and the technical aspects for the reopening of the airport, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“It is very important that the Taliban demonstrate their commitment to provide safe passage (out of the country) and freedom of movement for the Afghan people.“He continued, adding that the talks also included Turkey,”whether it can provide technical assistance at this stage“. “We hope to have good news in the next few days“, Said the minister.





A special relationship with the Taliban

Qatar, which sent a Boeing C-17A Globemaster to Kabul on Wednesday 1 September, is currently at the heart of the international community’s attention for its ability to communicate with the new masters of Kabul. This rich Gulf country had also played the role of mediator in the peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban before the seizure of power by the Islamists.

The Taliban celebrated Tuesday, August 31, their victory in Afghanistan the day after the departure of the last American soldiers. This withdrawal ended 20 years of a war triggered by the intervention of an international coalition led by the United States to oust the Taliban from power, in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on American soil.

The return of the Islamists to power forced the West to evacuate in haste from Kabul airport their nationals and Afghans likely to suffer reprisals from the Taliban, in particular for having worked for foreign forces.