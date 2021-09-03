Rebrab to acquire French company Lapeyre

The Algerian food group of businessman Issad Rebrab is about to complete the acquisition of the French company Lapeyre, specializing in the manufacture and marketing of joinery, a subsidiary of the French group Saint-Gobain.

This acquisition, which will be concluded by Cevital and Verdoso, a French group specializing in industrial investment, comes three months after the approval of the sale of the Lapeyre stores to the Mutares fund. Indeed, the two companies presented an alternative takeover offer.

This was announced by the intersyndicale of the French building materials group in a statement taken up by French media. The inter-union at the origin of this solicitation is composed of the CGT, the CFE-CGC, FO and the CFTC

According to the press release, three months after the approval of the sale of the company to the Mutares fund, “Verdoso and Cevital responded to the employees’ solicitation by presenting a joint and improved offer to the commercial court”.





The offer and proposals of Verdoso and Cevital

The two new buyers, namely Verdoso and Cevital, propose according to the unions the “maintenance of all production sites”. These two companies also propose “the net creation of 49 jobs in distribution” as well as “the contribution of 25 million euros from the sale by Verdoso and Cevital, against 15 million euros for Mutares”.

In addition, the intersyndicale affirms, by way of comparison with the offer of the German Mutares, that “the social impact is significantly lower than that of Mutares, which provides for the closure from 2023 of 4 production sites and 19 stores ”.

It should also be noted that Lapeyre is made up of 131 stores supplied by ten manufacturing plants all located in France, and employs 3,400 people. The company specializes in manufacturing and marketing joinery, as well as other materials and supplies for home furnishings, especially bathrooms and kitchens.