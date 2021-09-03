RED breaks the prices of its packages until next week

RED by SFR lowers the price of its mobile plans for another 5 days. This offer is valid on 4G and 5G packages from 5 to 130 GB with prices ranging from 5 to 24 euros per month and always without commitment.

In this back-to-school period, it would be wise to save some money, and why not on your mobile plan? That’s pretty good since RED by SFR may have the solution with discounts on its 4G and 5G mobile plans. We give you all the details in this article.

The characteristics of RED packages

Unlimited calls / SMS / MMS

Up to 130 GB in France and 15 GB in Europe

No commitment and no price which doubles after one year

Until Monday September 6 at midnight, RED by SFR offers 5 packages with different characteristics: 5 GB at 5 euros per month; 70 GB at 13 euros per month (instead of 16), 100 GB at 15 euros per month (instead of 20) and 130 GB for 19 euros per month (instead of 25). For 5G, only the 130 GB package is available and it is only 24 euros per month instead of 30 usually.

What are RED packages?

RED packages have SFR’s mobile network in France. They are non-binding and offer unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles as well as unlimited SMS and MMS in mainland France, Europe and overseas departments. You can even manage your package and get assistance if needed through the RED & Moi app to manage options and even change packages on the fly. Note also that once the subscription is made, the price does not change, even after one year, hence the interest in taking advantage of this offer.

From data to the map …

130 GB is the largest 4G or 5G envelope offered through this offer. This package is designed to meet all your mobile data needs or at home via a 4G box. With so many Go, you can also share it with your family and friends thanks to connection sharing. 5G is only accessible with this last package for 4 euros more per month. If you have a compatible mobile, you can then enjoy an ultra fast connection as long as your town is served and your mobile is compatible. For the less data-hungry, there are also plans – in 4G only – from 5 GB up to 70 GB respectively at 5 and 13 euros per month.

… and to travel

From Europe and the overseas departments, with the 5 and 70 GB packages, you will be entitled to 6 and 10 GB which can be used on site. Otherwise, there is also the 100GB package at 15 euros per month with 12GB of data provided for these destinations. Finally, the 130 GB package provides for 15 GB usable abroad, enough to be quiet if necessary. It should be noted that this envelope is not deducted from the basic package, which is good news for large data consumers.

How to keep my phone number?

The change of operator is done without interruption if you want to keep your number. It’s free and you just need to provide your line’s RIO code when registering! Note also that it is necessary to add 10 euros to the total of your order to obtain the new triple-cut SIM.

Our mobile plan comparator

In order to always discover more offers without obligation, we invite you now to use our comparator to find the best mobile plans from the moment.



