More

    Robert Ménard sends a “letter” to Marine Le Pen to “win” the presidential election

    News


    “Do not take these few pages badly”: RMC unveils to you this Friday the “letter” from Robert Ménard, mayor of Béziers, close to the National Gathering.

    This “letter”, in reality a small book, is entitled “Chère Marine,” and should be released in mid-September by Éditions Nouvelle Librairie, for 7 euros. On a white background, we can read the subtitle, which will not go unnoticed, “What she must do to win …”, accompanied by the face of Robert Ménard.

    The co-founder of Reporters Without Borders, for a time requested by Eric Zemmour – “a long-time friend – for sponsorship in the race for the presidential election, intends to reaffirm his support for Marine Le Pen.

    "Dear Marine": Robert Ménard addresses a "letter" to Marine Le Pen for "to win" the presidential

    “Some people doubt you”

    And the former journalist does not go through four paths.

    “Dear Marine, Don’t take these few pages badly. They may be rough but sincere. I just want to tell you bluntly what I think: this is the best way to show you my support.

    Some people doubt you. I would like to reassure them. What do their apprehensions weigh in the face of the risks that a new mandate of Emmanuel Macron would represent? A President who has not kept any of his great promises: to reconcile the French, to reduce immigration, to prefer work to assistantship, to make the voice of France heard in its singularity, to limit the role of the State, to protect the weakest, to ensure the safety of all. Basically, it could be your program! ”We can read on the back cover, which we unveil to you this Friday in preview.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleISIS ‘Beatles’ pleads guilty to US justice
    Next articleOpel Astra 2021: a flash of genius with the plug-in hybrid?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC