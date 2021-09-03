Robert Ménard supports Marine Le Pen and accuses Eric Zemmour of “losing his camp”

If the ” doubt “ for a time of Marine Le Pen’s intentions for the 2022 presidential election, the mayor of Béziers, Robert Ménard, finally decided to support him, Friday September 3 on BFM-TV. The councilor publishes a book for the candidate of the National Rally (RN), Dear Marine. What she must do to win, where he announces that he will vote and campaign for her.

On the set of Jean-Jacques Bourdin, Mr. Ménard returned to the doubts that may have hugged him concerning Mr.me The pen : “When you say things that are unrealistic, that you have a sectarian attitude, you say to yourself: ‘Basically this party, it does not want to win.’ And there, I see her more open to others, more reasonable. “ The city council of Béziers, supported by the RN, also questioned “The entourage” by Marine Le Pen: “She has friends who have been with her for years, an omnipresent family. These people have to protect her, but the amount of nonsense they say … It’s a real problem for her. “

Read Nicolas Lebourg’s analysis: The weaknesses of the RN, the strengths of Marine Le Pen

Ménard attacks Zemmour

As he has done regularly for several weeks now, Robert Ménard has attacked the far-right sympathizer Eric Zemmour head-on, who is considering running for the presidential election. While he was supporting his candidacy a few months ago, he decided not to give him his sponsorship. “I think that the passage between polemicist and politician, it is not quite the same thing, he explains. When your job is to have debates and you don’t see people, you are far from a certain number of things. On immigration, for example, the proposals he is making, it is untenable. ”

Eric Zemmour wishes in particular “Stop” immigration, “Restore the hard laws of assimilation”, and “To force people to give French first names” because’“To call your child Mohamed is to colonize France”. But, for the mayor of Béziers, “Just because you’re a Muslim doesn’t mean you’re a problem. It is because you are an Islamist that you are one ”.





For Robert Ménard, “Eric has a real talent where he is, that he stays there. And in addition it divides. I told him: “If you keep going, you can lose your camp. But your camp is more Marine Le Pen than Macron.” “ Relations are also strained between Mr. Zemmour and the far-right party. The first had thus drawn the wrath of the executives of the second by declaring, when he returned to school a few days ago, that “Everyone understood at the RN that she [Marine Le Pen] would never win [la présidentielle] “. “Being President of the Republic is not an exercise in enjoyment”, then replied the number two of the RN, Jordan Bardella.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The hypothesis of a presidential candidacy of Zemmour in 2022 worries and irritates the RN

Zemmour suspends his chronicles at the “Figaro”

But, day after day, Eric Zemmour is getting a little closer to a candidacy for the Elysee. He notably announced on Wednesday that he would no longer keep his weekly column in Le Figaro time to promote his self-published book to be published on September 16, France has not said its last word, which he will present for the first time in Toulon on September 17th. Mr. Zemmour, however, retains his daily show on CNews.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Behind Eric Zemmour, the disappointed with the National Rally in ambush

The ex-LRM environmental deputy Matthieu Orphelin wrote to the Superior Audiovisual Council on Thursday to ask him to ” to suspend “ the chronicles of “Presumed candidate”. The minister responsible for public accounts, Olivier Dussopt, made the same request on Sunday.