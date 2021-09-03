Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G test: a convincing alternative to the Tab S7, 5G as a bonus

Wide-angle module: 8 Mpx, f / 1.9, eq. 28 mm





iPad Air 4 (29mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 40, 1/120)



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (28mm eq, f / 1.9, ISO 64, 1/60) enlarge



The Galaxy Tab S7 FE doesn’t offer great daytime shots, especially when compared to Apple’s tablet. Samsung’s software processing is far too present and smooths the scene. The whole gives a rather blurry result with a bluish tint.









iPad Air 4 (29mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 1250, 1/15)



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (28mm eq, f / 1.9, ISO 1000, 1/10) enlarge



At night, the shot is suitably exposed, which is not the case on the iPad Air 4. At Apple, the processing is light while at Samsung, it is quite pronounced (like during the day), in particular with a rather aggressive smoothing of the details, compensated by an accentuation of the contours.

Front and video module

At the front, a 5 Mpx module is at the controls. It is more than sufficient for video conferencing, but capturing selfies is not its specialty. It is unfortunately not yet with this model that you will be able to obtain a result worthy of the shots taken with the smartphone. This is all the more true since the front module is placed on the right border, which does not facilitate the maneuver.

When it comes to video, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is capable of shooting up to 1080p at 30 fps, both rear and front.