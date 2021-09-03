Samsung’s premium tablet costs € 100 less

The Galaxy Tab S7 is Samsung’s latest high-end tablet. It has everything to please: a 120 Hz screen, a powerful processor and good battery life. Launched at a price of 719 euros in its 128 GB version, it is available in promotion at 619 euros on Amazon.

Apple has taken center stage strongly with its iPad Pro, however Samsung has not said its last word. The Korean giant is known to offer solutions for all budgets, ranging from entry level to more premium products. The Galaxy Tab S7 is positioned on the high-end segment and is an excellent Android alternative to the iPad, it is certainly the best solution on the market, especially since it is currently benefiting from a reduction of 100 euros on its original price.

What to remember from the Galaxy Tab S7

The 11-inch screen at 120 Hz

The power of the Snapdragon 865+ in a tablet

Great autonomy

The S-pen provided

Instead of 719 euros, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128 GB tablet is now available in promotion at 619 euros on Amazon, a nice reduction of 100 euros for this tablet.

If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look at the table below to find other offers for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

A premium tablet with a beautiful screen

The Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the brand’s most premium tablets. It benefits from good technical characteristics for a price which remains accessible, compared to the competition. If it unfortunately does not take advantage of OLED technology, the tablet offers a beautiful 11-inch IPS LCD panel refreshed to 120 Hz. You will thus enjoy a fluid and pleasant user experience on a daily basis. Being premium, the Tab S7 has a sober, but efficient design, with very thin borders and a very clean look.

In addition to delivering a beautiful screen, the Samsung tablet has four AKG speakers, offering particularly remarkable sound for a tablet. It is therefore ideal for viewing streaming content from time to time. On the photo side, the Galaxy Tab S7 offers a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Low quality, but which remains sufficient to converse in video with your loved ones and take a few shots on the fly.





Powerful and enduring

Samsung is not content to offer a beautiful object, the Korean manufacturer offers a powerful tablet that includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, with 6 GB of RAM. With such a configuration, you are assured of being able to browse the tablet in peace without risk of latency when you change applications or when you play greedy games for example. No 4G or 5G compatibility, but we console ourselves with the presence of Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6. As for its capacity, it is 128 GB of storage, but a microSD card reader is also part, so expand storage capacity as needed, up to 1TB.

Finally, autonomy side, Samsung offers a large battery of 8000 mAh up to 15 hours of autonomy. With such a capacity, you will be able to use the tablet for at least 2-3 days, depending on your usage. Note that the S-pen is included in the box, something to delight the most creative of you.

To learn even more, read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

The best tablets of the moment

In order to discover the competition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best touch tablets in 2021.