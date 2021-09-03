School scholarship, gas prices, Netflix prices … What changes on September 1, 2021

It is not just the start of the school year that is expected in September! At the start of the month, many changes are coming into effect for the family portfolio. Find out what awaits you.

The time of the scholarship application for high school students

For parents of high school students and students in regional adapted education establishments, this is the time to apply for a grant if they are entitled to it. The request must be made online between September 2 and October 21, 2021. This year, the annual amount varies from 441 to 936 euros, paid in three installments, depending on the family’s financial situation.

The price of gas still on the rise

Regulated gas prices have increased by 8.7% on average on September 1. The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) specified that the increase would be 2.7% for cooking gas, 5.5% for dual-use cooking and hot water and 9% for heating at gas.

Free transport for minors in Strasbourg

From this Wednesday, public transport will be free for those under 18 in Strasbourg and its metropolitan area. Minors will have a subscription card to use the six tram lines, forty bus lines and thirteen school circuits, but their parents will not have to pay for it, AFP said.

Expiration of restaurant vouchers 2020

If you have meal vouchers left over from last year, you cannot use them as of today. On the other hand, for those of 2021, you can continue to spend 38 euros instead of 19 in the places of restoration. In addition, the authorization to use them on weekends and holidays remains in effect until February 28, 2022.





Netflix price increase

This is the third time in four years that Netflix prices have increased. For the “Essential” offer with a screen, it will cost 8.99 euros per month instead of 7.99. The “Standard” offer with two screens will now cost 13.49 euros per month instead of 11.99, and the “Premium” subscription, with four screens, goes to 17.99 euros instead of 15.99.

Update of the withholding tax rate

From September 1, your rate of withholding tax may change. It will be based on the tax return you filled out in the spring.

Decrease in partial unemployment

It is the turn of employees in protected sectors (tourism, catering, sport, culture, etc.) to see their partial unemployment benefit decrease to 72% of their net salary, against 84% previously. In addition, the State only participates up to 36% of the initial remuneration. On the other hand, employees of administratively closed companies will continue to receive 70% of their gross remuneration until October 31, which is 100% paid by the State.