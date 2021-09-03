Season 2 of The Flame will be a parody of Koh Lanta

After a successful first season, The Flame will return for a season 2 but inspired by a whole different concept of reality TV.

This Tuesday, August 31, Canal + made its comeback and unveiled its projects through a press conference in which Jonathan Cohen was present. The troublemaker did not come to the figuration since he delivered some clues about the next season of his series The Flame.

After a successful first season, in which he played Marc, a Bachelor in search of his sweetheart among 13 candidates, Jonathan Cohen should swap his tuxedo for an adventurous look. Indeed, the season of The Flame will be inspired by an adventure reality TV, like Koh Lanta.





The Flame: a season 2 in Koh Lanta mode

“Marc will come back and he won’t be alone. We wanted to do a bachelorette party and we went on an adventure reality show. Nothing to do with Koh Lanta » quipped the actor.

The shooting of this season 2 of La Flamme is scheduled for mid-September in Mexico, while the broadcast is scheduled for early 2022 on Canal +.

Casting level, Jonathan Cohen should still be well surrounded since Leïla Bekhti, Geraldine Nakkache, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Ana Girardot are already announced starters. Other new faces will also be in the game like Jérôme Commandeur.