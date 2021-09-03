season 5 part 1 on Netflix, what date for the rest?





CASA DE PAPEL SEASON 5. The first five episodes of La Casa de Papel season 5 are online on Netflix. But when to watch part 2 of the Casa de Papel season 5 streaming?

[Mis à jour le 3 septembre 2021 à 12h30] It’s been over a year since La Casa de Papel fans have been waiting for this moment, it’s finally here. Part 1 of season 5 (or part 5, volume 1) is available from this Friday, September 3, 2021 on Netflix. The faithful of the Spanish series can discover five new episodes which take up the heist of the Bank of Spain: “At the end of the roll” (episode 1), “Do you believe in reincarnation?” (episode 2), “Welcome to the spectacle of life” (episode 3), “Your place in paradise” (episode 4), “Live your lives” (episode 5). But that’s not the end of Season 5, as Part 2 is slated for a few months from now.

We will have to wait for the December 3, 2021 to discover the last episodes at the end of part 2 of season 5, which will definitively conclude La Casa de Papel. Fans will therefore have to be patient for a few more months before knowing how the story of Tokyo, Denver, Rio and the Professor ends. Further down in this article, you will find all the information on this final season (date, synopsis, trailer …) but also more general information on the entire series.

Season 5 of La Casa de Papel ends on December 3, 2021, with a second round of episodes. But after that, what will happen? It seems that there will be no season 6 scheduled at La Casa de Papel, Netflix and the creators of the series talking about this season 5 as the “last”. However, that doesn’t mean the robber gang will never return to the screen, either: “After Part 5, we’re going to think about what we’ll do next,” creator Alex Pina confirmed to Variety. ‘moment, we have no plans for a return of La Casa de Papel “. Same story from Úrsula Corberó, the Tokyo interpreter: “When we finished filming, I decided not to say goodbye to Tokyo. It broke my heart too much, so I made the decision to take it with me forever, and not to close the doors to any opportunities that may arise. Right now, what’s healthiest for me is working on other projects, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be back in a few years. ” On Alvaro Morte’s side, “It would be a pleasure to come back as the Professor. Anything can happen.”

What happened before season 5 of La Casa de Papel?

In season 5 of La Casa de Papel, we will find our heroes entrenched in the Bank of Spain, while the Professor is still in the hands of Sierra. But what happened in the previous episodes? The first seasons of La Casa de Papel focus on the breakage of the National Currency and Stamp Factory, fomented by The Professor and his team of masked robbers all responding to the name of cities. This one is a success, in spite of the deaths of Oslo, Moscow and Berlin.

Two years later, in part 3 of La Casa de Papel, Rio is captured by the police. In order to free him, The Professor decides to reunite the gang of robbers to infiltrate the Bank of Spain. The goal: to steal 9.2 tons of gold. However, the heist does not go as planned: they manage to free Rio, but Raquel / Lisbon is captured by the authorities. During the operation, Nairobi is killed by Gandia, the governor’s former killer and security chief. After revealing the truth about the torture suffered by Rio in the media, The Professor succeeds in freeing Lisbon, who has returned to the Bank of Spain to complete the heist. As the robbers seem to have won a decisive battle, Alicia Sierra finds the Professor and holds him up …





The synopsis of season 5 of La Casa de Papel –In a press release, Netflix revealed the official synopsis for Season 5 of La Casa de Papel: “The gang has been locked in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. The robbers managed to save Lisbon, but they s ‘are about to live out their darkest hours, after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, he doesn’t know how to escape. And by the time the situation seems to have taken hold. Evolved in their favor, an enemy emerges, far more powerful than any they have faced so far: the army. The end of history’s biggest heist draws near, and what started as a heist goes on. soon give rise to open war … “For this last lap, the Professor and his team will have new enemies. The actor Miguel Angel Silvestre, Lito in Sense8, as well as Patrick Criado (seen in Permis de vivre), join the cast, without their roles being revealed.

Season 5 of La Casa de Papel will return for this final round of episodes at the end of 2021. For the occasion, it will be split into two parts: the first was released on the streaming platform on 3 September 2021. We will have to wait a few months to discover the last five episodes, posted online on 3 December 2021.

Alex Pina, the creator of Casa de Papel, justified this desire to cut season 5 in two in the press release sent by Netflix: “When we started writing part 5 in the midst of a pandemic, we realized that we had to away from what viewers might expect from a 10 episode season. So we used every tool at our disposal to create the feel of an end of season right from Volume 1. We started out on a style very aggressive, putting the gang in a critical situation. In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional state of the characters. It’s a journey through their states of mind that links us directly to their departure. “

Everything you need to know about La casa de papel

Synopsis –Eight robbers carry out a hostage-taking at the Royal House of the Mint of Spain. In the shadows, one of theirs, brains of the operation, manipulates the police.

La Casa de Papel is made up of a cast that changes little from season to season. Among the main roles, we find Úrsula Corberó in Tokyo, Álvaro Morte is still present in the role of the Professor. Miguel Herran is Rio, Itziar Ituño takes over the role of Raquel Murillo while Pedro Alonso is present even in season 3 as Berlin through flashbacks. Here is the full cast of La Casa de Papel below.

Úrsula Corberó: Tokyo

Álvaro Morte: The Professor

Miguel Herrán: Rio

Itzia Ituño: Raquel Murillo (Lisbon)

Pedro Alonso: Berlin

Jaime Lorente: Denver

Alba Flores: Nairobi

Esther Acebo: Monica Gaztambide (Stockholm)

Darko Peric: Helsinki

Enrique Arce: Arturo Román known as “Arturito”

Hovik Keuchkerian: Bogota

Luka Peros: Marseille

Rodrigo de la Serna: Palermo

La Casa de Papel is a series that is not broadcast in France on television on a conventional channel. The broadcasting rights belong to Netflix, which therefore has the exclusivity of its international broadcasting, France included. To watch the series legally in France, you will therefore need to subscribe to the subscription VOD service available from 9 euros per month.