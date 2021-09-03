Sexuality: 35% of French women are not satisfied with their sex life

the essential

A survey by the European Observatory of Female Sexuality takes stock of the consequences of Covid-19 and the #MeToo effect on sexual practices, and compares behavior between European countries.

Are French women satisfied with their sex life? What are the most common sexual practices? How did they evolve? Are there any differences with other major European countries? All these questions are at the center of a large Ifop poll for The Poken company, published this Friday, September 3.

First observation: 35% of French women are not satisfied with their sex life. This is the highest figure of the five countries that participated in the survey. Dissatisfaction, which increases over the years, is stronger in Mediterranean countries than in northern countries. Thus, 41% of French women surveyed had not had sex during the past four weeks (ten points more than in 2016). Conversely, 18% of French women admit having more than two sexual relations per week, 12% between two and three reports and 6% more than three sexual relations per week. France is in the European average.

17% of French women say they have only had one sexual partner in their life.

Ifop infographic



The health crisis had an effect on libido

“This contraction of women’s sexual activity seems logical after all,” said François Kraus, head of the gender / sexuality and sexual health department of Ifop. “The main effects of the crisis on the psychological health of populations (stress or anxiety, depressive states, alcohol) are all likely to alter libido and sexual fulfillment”.





When we go into the details of the survey, 51% of French women dissatisfied with their sex life find their partner less beautiful than them, 47% do not find themselves pretty and 64% complain that their partner is not attentive to their pleasure. . Another explanation: household chores in the couple. Failure to respect the ideal of equality between the sexes also contributes to this sexual malaise, according to 34% of those questioned.

On the political side, the largest number of dissatisfied votes on the left (46% for the radical left, 37% for the moderate left, 36% for the moderate right, 33% for the center and 31% for the radical right). In matters of religion, Muslim women are the least satisfied in France at 45%, ahead of 36% of Catholic women questioned and 34% of Protestants.

Sexual games in decline

The survey also looked at the sexual practices of French women over 18 years old. 87% have already performed oral sex on their partner. They were 55% in 1970. Another figure: 51% of French women have already practiced sodomy. They were 14% in 1970. “Sodomy has become very commonplace over the past fifty years”, comments Ifop but remains occasional. Nevertheless, it is a record figure and higher than other European countries.

Sexual practices popularized by pornographic films have been declining in recent years. 17% of French women say they have already received a biffle from their partner in 2021 (a slap with the penis) against 26% in 2016 and 21% received their partner’s ejaculation on the face in 2021 against 27% in 2016.

ObservatorySexualityEuropean by deskwebDDM on Scribd

Ifop / The Poken company survey conducted among 5,026 women aged 18 and over living in Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, by self-administered questionnaire from March 1 to 5, 2021.