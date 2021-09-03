she is betting on looks with sexy cuts

Star of “Benedetta”, Paul Verhoeven’s latest film during her visit to Cannes, this time as a jury, Virginie Efira went to the Venice Film Festival. On the red carpet as during private parties, the Franco-Belgian star has dressed in a very seductive way. Decryption of her glamorous looks.

For the opening ceremony of this 78th edition of the festival, Virginie Efira turned to one of her favorite brands: Dior. Dressed all in white, the actress with a bun looked beautiful in a very fitted long dress. Indeed, this piece in silk crepe was particularly sexy on Virginie Efira with a laced open back and a wide slit on the front that revealed the thigh. A true Greek goddess from Olympus.





For a personality like Virginie Efira, this kind of festival is punctuated by many parties and other private events. This was the case for a dinner organized by the Saint Laurent brand. Compared to her look on the red carpet, the Franco-Belgian plays Ying and Yang. Indeed, the actress has opted for a black dress in contrast to her day dress. A sexy choice since this long garment with bare shoulders was openwork at the level… of the neckline! A daring look totally validated by Here.

And you, do you prefer Virgine Efira’s day or night look?

Read more on the website of Here

Back to school 2021: what are the three trendy colors to adopt?

Carla Bruni: at 53, she wears the essential white sneakers for the start of the school year

Carla Bruni, Elodie Gossuin, Laeticia Hallyday: their children’s best looks for back to school

Iris Mittenaere: in high waisted jeans and corset, she’s got it all for the start of the school year!

Jenifer: she surprises her fans with an unexpected back-to-school look