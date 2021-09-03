Short hair, beards, clothes … The new rules of the Taliban in Afghanistan

Margaux Benn, edited by Manon Fossat



After taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban gradually imposed their own rules. In terms of haircuts, beards or even clothes. Some traders are therefore forced to organize themselves in a submarine to keep their customers.

REPORTING

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have sent no official signs of change since their return to power. This is the observation made on Friday morning in Le Figaro by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian. While the international community is still waiting for the new government, it could finally be unveiled on Saturday. We already know that it will not include any woman, contrary to the initial promise. And in everyday life, the Taliban are already imposing new rules, as is notably the case in Kabul.





Stop cutting western hairstyles

In his small room decorated with posters of models, a barber met by Europe 1 is barely recovering from the fright he had a week ago. “A handful of Taliban stormed into my store. They ordered me not to cut my hair in Western fashion and shave my beards. I have to obey them and because of that, I lost my mind. Most of my clients, ”he says.

Taliban leaders constantly assure the people that they should not be afraid of them. But in fact, many fighters scoff at the directives of their leaders. “There are several types of Taliban. Those who came here arrived in a private car and not a police vehicle for example. They had very long hair and seemed to come straight out of the countryside. They looked like aliens, “continues the barber.

Officially, no law has yet been enacted which prohibits shaving the beard. But many Afghans prefer to play the precautionary card. So some traders invent ploys to keep their customers. This is the case of a young woman of 21 and met in her deserted beauty salon. “As nobody dares to cross the doors of beauty salons, we give our phone numbers to women in whom we trust. Then we make them up and do our hair in secret,” she admits. Perhaps proof that the resistance is already organizing.