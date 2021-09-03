Should we be afraid of the Mu variant, from Colombia?

Appeared in Colombia last January, the Mu variant has just been classified by the WHO in the list of “to follow” variants.

Appeared in Colombia last January, the Mu variant represents 39% of positive cases there © Getty

In Colombia, it now represents 39% of infections. It is also found in Ecuador, where it accounts for 13% of identified positive cases. The variant “Mu” – this is the 12th letter of the Greek alphabet, for several months the WHO has been classifying the variants no longer by country of origin but according to the letters of the Greek alphabet – has just been classified by the World Health Organization in the list of “to watch” variants.

It thus joins the Eta, Iota, Kappa and Lambda variants, also included in this category. It is therefore a variant that could, perhaps, in the weeks or months to come, make people talk about it and impose itself here or there on the planet. Should we be worried, knowing that its mutations seem to give it greater resistance to the vaccine? For now, it represents less than 0.1% of positive cases in the world, so nothing to panic, but who knows?

As resistant as the Beta variant

Still not very present, this Mu variant has nevertheless been localized in around forty countries, including France with around a hundred cases recorded since the spring. Sporadic cases without identified clusters. He is a little more resistant to the vaccine, it seems. In its weekly newsletter, the WHO explains that it presents a constellation of mutations that “indicate potential for immune evasion”.





It looks like the South African variant, Beta, which requires a slightly higher concentration of antibodies to be neutralized., but there is no concern at this point. According to Professor Jean-Michel Pawlotsky, virologist at Henri Mondor Hospital in Créteil: “The current vaccination schedule, with reminders for the most fragile, should be enough to neutralize it”, even if the vaccine will undoubtedly remain a little less efficient (77% protection with RNA vaccines on the Beta variant).

Can he win or not?

Can this variant take precedence over the Delta? This will depend on many things: mobility of populations, establishment of chains of contamination, intrinsic capacity of the variant to propagate well, but also what is called “epidemiological hazard”. Because in fact, we cannot explain everything, concedes Professor Pawlotsky: “Beyond this capacity to propagate locally, as in Colombia where it is progressing, does this variant have the capacity for global propagation? There is no rule. Look at what happened with it. the Brazilian variant, the Gamma, which did so much harm there. It never established itself elsewhere, and in Europe in particular, it never gained a foothold, because at the time in Europe, it was ‘was the Alpha variant that was rampant, and that had the advantage. “ He pursues : “Conversely, the Delta variant started from a village in India to go on to impose itself much further, thanks in particular to significant mixing of population, because Indians travel a lot. We now know that there are many “local variant candidates”.

Which one will emerge? Mystery. There are a lot of things that are at stake and that make certain variants that are a priori more favored to win are not going to get there.

For the moment, the Delta variant being hyper dominant in France, at 98%, the Mu variant is of little concern. “But what’s going to be interesting, explains the virologist, this will be when the Delta will decrease, it is there that we will scrutinize with attention among the variants what goes up, and what takes the advantage. “

The Delta wave will gradually die out, until the next wave, with another variant. The Mu, possibly. Which is certain, and we have seen it in recent months in Europe with the successive emergence of the Alpha and Delta variants, is that when a new wave arrives, it is with a new variant often more contagious and more resistant, because the virus adapts. The only wall that can be opposed to it is the vaccination which prevents it from making its nest.