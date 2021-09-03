Six people injured in jihadist attack on supermarket, assailant killed

Six people were stabbed by a nearby terrorist of the Islamic State group, this Friday in an Auckland supermarket, in

New Zealand, before being shot by the police, who had placed him under surveillance, announced

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The man, a Sri Lankan who arrived in New Zealand in 2011 and was on a counterterrorism watch list, walked into a suburban Auckland shopping center, grabbed a knife from a display and started stabbing passers-by, Jacinda Ardern said.

Remembering Christchurch

Six people were injured, three of them seriously, according to the Prime Minister, before police officers watching him opened fire within one minute of the attack. “What happened today was despicable, it was detestable, it was bad,” she said, adding that this act was not representative of any religion or any community. Asked about the aggressor’s motives, she explained: “it is a violent ideology inspired by the Islamic State group”.





Jacinda Ardern assured that she could not say everything publicly about this man who had been watched since 2016 after a court decision. The authorities believe that the man acted alone and that the population is no longer at risk, assured Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. New Zealand experienced its worst terrorist attack in March 2019 in Christchurch, when a white supremacist opened fire at two mosques, killing 51 people and injuring 40 others.