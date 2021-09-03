Smart TV: the LG 65CX, the current gaming benchmark, is on sale

Flash sale at Cdiscount: one of the best 4K Smart TVs of the moment is on sale and available for less than 1500 €! For all those who wish to take advantage of the power of their next-gen console, this is the model to acquire!

LG’s 4K Smart TV has carved out a place for itself in the world of 4K television! Indeed, with its configuration, we can say that it is cut for gaming and it is currently offered for less than € 1,500 at Cdiscount!

Buy the LG 65CX3 for € 1,499 at Cdiscount

In the world of television, one format is now preferred among all: the 4K format. And we all want our different media and our games to take advantage of this format, which is particularly realistic and very detailed.

But, to be able to enjoy a television from a gaming point of view, it must be equipped with a configuration adequate enough to transcribe with authenticity the fluidity and the image.

This is what LG’s CX range can do. These are even considered the best models on the market for gaming. Equipped with a refresh rate of 100/120 Hz as well as HDMI 2.1 ports, they are able to transcribe with precision and authenticity the images produced by your PlayStation and your Xbox.

Closer to the usual € 1,800, it is currently available for less than € 1,500 at Cdiscount.

Buy the LG 65CX3 for € 1,499 at Cdiscount

The LG CXs: the best range of Smart TVs for gaming

This range of televisions is particularly known for its configuration to support gaming content. It starts with the AI ​​of the Smart TV which is particularly fast, powerful and above all, it is able to analyze the image in order to anticipate the effects.





And there, all those who know the OLED system know what is its biggest flaw: the risk of burning and marking of the screen. Thanks to AI, the images are processed in such a way as to avoid this kind of incident.

This AI does more than that, since it is also able to work the images at the source in order to make 4K images. We can clearly speak of upscaling.

Of course, from a gaming point of view, the CXs, including the 65CX3, are designed to boost image performance as soon as a console is detected. Thus, thanks to its HDMI version 2.1 ports, this Smart TV is able to authentically broadcast the performance of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles and let you enjoy 4K at 120 fps.

In addition to that, this Smart TV is equipped with Dolby license and HDR. And if you’re not into games, that’s okay, since this Smart TV also includes a Film Maker Mode, which allows you to enjoy movies with authentic colors and lights.

Of course, being a Smart TV, you will benefit from the entire connected ecosystem with applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Molotov, YouTube, Twitch …

Buy the LG 65CX3 for € 1,499 at Cdiscount