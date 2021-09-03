Sosh offers two new limited edition mobile plans at a low price !!

While RED and B & You are engaged in a pitched battle, Sosh continues to regularly offer new mobile plans, like today with two new Limited Series plans, always without commitment and without price variation even after one year, and with quality of the Orange network!

Sosh therefore offers two new limited series mobile plans which are non-binding and without price variation after one year. Remember that Sosh is a subsidiary of the operator Orange and as such it uses the Orange mobile network without any restriction, voted the best mobile network in France each year. The Sosh price with Orange quality is therefore not a myth!

Two packages are therefore available, starting with a plan offering 60 GB of mobile data displayed at only € 13.99 per month and to complete a second package that includes 80 GB of data at € 14.99 per month. These offers are valid until September 27, 2021 at 9 o’clock.





These packages include:

Calls, SMS / MMS unlimited from mainland France and Europe

from mainland France and Europe 60 GB and 80 GB of mobile data usable in France (reduced speed beyond that).

of mobile data usable in France (reduced speed beyond that). 8 GB and 10 GB mobile data usable from Europe.

Consult the Sosh 60 GB and 80 GB plans from € 13.99 per month without commitment

And regarding the competition you will find Red by SFR which offers 4 packages with 5 GB, 70 GB, 100 GB and 130 GB at respectively € 5, € 13, € 15 and € 19 per month, but also Free and his 90 GB Free Series mobile plan at € 8.99 per month only for 1 year, Cdiscount with his offer 5 GB at € 1.99 and 80 GB at € 7.99 and finally Bouygues Telecom with its 4 packages B & You 5 GB, 70 GB, 100 GB and 130 GB at respectively € 4.99, € 12.99, € 14.99 and € 18.99 per month.