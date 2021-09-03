Spain beaten, England calms Hungary

La Roja was beaten in Sweden (2-1) while the Three Lions impressed in Hungary (0-4), in a hostile atmosphere.

England signed the most impressive performance of this evening of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Well recovered from their defeat in the Euro final, Gareth Southgate’s men won in Hungary (0-4), thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling (55th), Harry Kane (63rd), Harry Maguire (69th) and Declan Rice (87th).

The Three Lions have responded in the best possible way to the behavior of the Hungarian fans, who signaled themselves with monkey cries at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham, and throwing cups on the lawn. That Rice, Grealish & Co calmly ate.

Declan Rice 🍻 Jack Grealish pic.twitter.com/riQkLZu0eU – B / R Football (@brfootball) September 2, 2021



Among the other meetings of the evening, Belgium easily won in Estonia (2-5), with a double from Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Rémois Thomas Foket. Germany, for the first of Hansi Flick at the head of the Mannschaft, was satisfied with the 2-0 in Liechtenstein, where Timo Werner and Leroy Sané found the net.

Finally, the evening’s poor performance is for Spain, beaten in Sweden (2-1). Carlos Soler opened the scoring for La Roja (5th), where we found Aymeric Laporte, but Alexander Isak quickly equalized (6th). And it was Viktor Claesson who scored the winning goal (57th). Already hooked by Greece (1-1) last spring, the formation of Luis Enrique slips to second place in group B, with 7 points in 4 matches. Sweden take the lead, with 9 points in just 3 games.