Sporty Honda CBR500R 2022

Showa inverted fork, Nissin double radial caliper, redesigned swingarm …

Twin cylinder of 471 cm3, 47.5 hp and 43 Nm, 192 kg, 7,099 euros

The sporty CBR500R is perhaps the least sold of the three medium-displacement versions compatible with the A2 license produced and marketed by Honda (18% of sales since the launch of the range in 2013), it remains a model nonetheless. key particularly popular with those under 30. It is therefore logical to see the sportswoman inheriting in turn the technical developments made to the CB500 platform for the 2022 vintage.

Aesthetically, the CBR500R changes little compared to the last visual modification made in 2019 even if it opts for the front fender of the CBR650R and for standard aluminum footrests. It also receives a new matte black coating in addition to the red livery always present.

CBR500R wins new matte black book

For everything else it’s simple, the points of improvement are strictly identical to those made on the CB500F naked. For this new vintage, we will therefore be able to count on a Showa SFF BP inverted fork, a swingarm with a revised design, a smaller but doubled front brake disc, Nissin radial calipers, a distribution of the masses more carried on the front ( 50.7 / 49.3%) as well as lighter 5 Y-spoke rims.

Reverse fork, new rims, double front brake … the CBR benefits from the same evolutions as the rest of the range

Note also the installation of a new chain guard, weighing 192 kg in running order which remains at the same level as the previous vintage as well as an injection adjusted for more character.

Like its roadster and trail sisters, the Honda CBR500R will be available from October in French dealerships. The sports car is priced at 7,099 euros, or 600 euros more than the roadster.





The Honda CBR500R will be available in October for 7,099 euros

Technical characteristics Honda CBR500R 2022

Engine: 4-stroke twin-cylinder, double ACT and 4 valves per cylinder, water-cooled

Displacement: 471 cc

Bore x Stroke: 67 x 66.8 mm

Compression ratio: 10.7 to 1

Max power : 35 kW at 8,600 rpm (95/1 / EC)

Max torque : 43 Nm at 6500 rpm (95/1 / EC)

Oil capacity: 3.2 liters

Power supply: PGM-FI electronic injection

Fuel capacity 17.1 liters

Consumption (WMTC): 3.50 l / 100 km

Ignition: Transistorized with electronic advance

Starting: Electric

Battery: 12V / 7.4 Ah

Alternator: 280 W at 2000 rpm

Clutch: Wet multi-disc

Control: By cable

Gearbox: 6 reports

Final drive: O-ring chain

Frame: “Diamond” type in steel

Dimensions (L x W x H): 2,080 x 760 x 1,145 mm

Wheelbase: 1,410 mm

Caster angle: 25.5 °

Drag: 102 mm

Seat height: 785 mm

Ground clearance: 130 mm

Operating weight: 192 kg

Front suspension: Showa SFF-BP ø 41 mm inverted telescopic fork, adjustable preload, NC travel

Rear suspension: Pro-Link adjustable preload monoshock (5 pos), NC travel

Wheels: Cast aluminum 5 Y-spoke. Front 17 x MT3.5. Rear 17 x MT4.5

Front tire: 120 / 70ZR – 17M / C (58W)

Rear tire: 160 / 60ZR – 17M / C (69W)

Front brake: Double hydraulic disc ø 296 x 4 mm with radial-mounted 2-piston caliper and resin pads, ABS anti-lock

Rear brake: Single hydraulic disc ø 240 mm with single piston caliper and resin pads, ABS anti-lock

Instrumentation: Liquid crystal with speedometer, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, fuel consumption indicator, clock, gear indicator engaged

Safety: ABS anti-lock braking, HISS immobilizer system

Lighting: Front diodes, rear diodes

Availability / Prices

Colors: red, matt black

Price: 7.099 euros

Availability: October

