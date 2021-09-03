Sporty Honda CBR500R 2022

Showa inverted fork, Nissin double radial caliper, redesigned swingarm …
Twin cylinder of 471 cm3, 47.5 hp and 43 Nm, 192 kg, 7,099 euros
The sporty CBR500R is perhaps the least sold of the three medium-displacement versions compatible with the A2 license produced and marketed by Honda (18% of sales since the launch of the range in 2013), it remains a model nonetheless. key particularly popular with those under 30. It is therefore logical to see the sportswoman inheriting in turn the technical developments made to the CB500 platform for the 2022 vintage.
Aesthetically, the CBR500R changes little compared to the last visual modification made in 2019 even if it opts for the front fender of the CBR650R and for standard aluminum footrests. It also receives a new matte black coating in addition to the red livery always present.
For everything else it’s simple, the points of improvement are strictly identical to those made on the CB500F naked. For this new vintage, we will therefore be able to count on a Showa SFF BP inverted fork, a swingarm with a revised design, a smaller but doubled front brake disc, Nissin radial calipers, a distribution of the masses more carried on the front ( 50.7 / 49.3%) as well as lighter 5 Y-spoke rims.
Note also the installation of a new chain guard, weighing 192 kg in running order which remains at the same level as the previous vintage as well as an injection adjusted for more character.
Like its roadster and trail sisters, the Honda CBR500R will be available from October in French dealerships. The sports car is priced at 7,099 euros, or 600 euros more than the roadster.
Technical characteristics Honda CBR500R 2022
- Engine: 4-stroke twin-cylinder, double ACT and 4 valves per cylinder, water-cooled
- Displacement: 471 cc
- Bore x Stroke: 67 x 66.8 mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7 to 1
- Max power : 35 kW at 8,600 rpm (95/1 / EC)
- Max torque : 43 Nm at 6500 rpm (95/1 / EC)
- Oil capacity: 3.2 liters
- Power supply: PGM-FI electronic injection
- Fuel capacity 17.1 liters
- Consumption (WMTC): 3.50 l / 100 km
- Ignition: Transistorized with electronic advance
- Starting: Electric
- Battery: 12V / 7.4 Ah
- Alternator: 280 W at 2000 rpm
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc
- Control: By cable
- Gearbox: 6 reports
- Final drive: O-ring chain
- Frame: “Diamond” type in steel
- Dimensions (L x W x H): 2,080 x 760 x 1,145 mm
- Wheelbase: 1,410 mm
- Caster angle: 25.5 °
- Drag: 102 mm
- Seat height: 785 mm
- Ground clearance: 130 mm
- Operating weight: 192 kg
- Front suspension: Showa SFF-BP ø 41 mm inverted telescopic fork, adjustable preload, NC travel
- Rear suspension: Pro-Link adjustable preload monoshock (5 pos), NC travel
- Wheels: Cast aluminum 5 Y-spoke. Front 17 x MT3.5. Rear 17 x MT4.5
- Front tire: 120 / 70ZR – 17M / C (58W)
- Rear tire: 160 / 60ZR – 17M / C (69W)
- Front brake: Double hydraulic disc ø 296 x 4 mm with radial-mounted 2-piston caliper and resin pads, ABS anti-lock
- Rear brake: Single hydraulic disc ø 240 mm with single piston caliper and resin pads, ABS anti-lock
- Instrumentation: Liquid crystal with speedometer, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, fuel consumption indicator, clock, gear indicator engaged
- Safety: ABS anti-lock braking, HISS immobilizer system
- Lighting: Front diodes, rear diodes
Availability / Prices
- Colors: red, matt black
- Price: 7.099 euros
- Availability: October
