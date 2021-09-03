Stéphane Molliens and Fabien Lamirault win gold in para table tennis and bring France a 51st medal

Like five years ago, Stéphane Molliens and Fabien Lamirault brought down South Korea on Friday to grab gold.

Like their counterparts Stéphane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer in wheelchair tennis, Stéphane Molliens and Fabien Lamirault also achieved the Paralympic double in para table tennis by winning the gold medal for the second time in a row on Friday 3 September. And as a sign, the Blues won against the same nation as five years ago, South Korea.

After winning the doubles, three innings to two, France made the Koreans fold in the singles, three innings to one. A meeting that lasted 1h28. This is Fabian Lamirault’s second gold medal after his singles title earlier this week.





They allow France to greatly exceed its initial objective of 35 medals, since the French delegation now has a record of 51 charms, including 10 in gold.