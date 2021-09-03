Stock market: the stocks to follow in Paris and in Europe (updated)



(Updated with TF1)

PARIS, September 3 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch on Friday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe where futures indicate an opening at equilibrium:

* TECHNIPFMC FTI.PA announced on Friday the sale of 17.6 million Technip Energies TE.PA shares, representing 9.9% of the capital, via a private placement with HAL Investments.





* TF1 TFFP.PA announced on Friday that it had acquired all the rights to broadcast the 2021 Rugby World Cup, which will take place in New Zealand, and that of 2023, which will take place in France.

* SMCP SMCP.PA reported organic revenue growth of 23.3% to € 453.3 million in the first half.

* DELIVERY HERO DHER.DE will issue convertible bonds worth up to 1.25 billion euros, the German meal delivery company announced Thursday.

* COVESTRO 1COV.DE – The German chemicals maker plans to cut up to 1,700 of its 16,500 jobs worldwide, the Rheinishe Post newspaper reported on Friday.

* BP BP.L announced Thursday that production will remain halted on its platforms in the Gulf of Mexico until further safety checks are carried out in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

* LATÉCOÈRE LAEP.PA announced Thursday the appointment of Philippe Salats as CFO, replacing Michel Abaza.

* SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SNCP.PA – HSBC lowers its recommendation to “keep” versus “buy”.

* ARKEMA AKE.PA – HSBC raises its recommendation to “buy” against “keep”; Citigroup takes over the “buy” coverage.

(Written by Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault)