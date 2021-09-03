Storm Ida wreaks havoc in US, at least 44 dead in and around New York City

New York was hit overnight by torrential rains and sudden and historic flooding that left at least 44 people dead in the region after the devastating passage of Storm Ida

In the American economic and cultural megalopolis, the police counted at least 13 dead, including several people probably trapped and drowned in their basements, rudimentary housing, and sometimes unsanitary, arranged at the foot of the buildings of Manhattan, Queens or Brooklyn.

Firefighters have rescued hundreds of residents.

But the worst toll is for New Jersey, a state facing New York, with “at least 23 people who have lost their lives,” said Governor Phil Murphy. Most of the victims were taken by surprise and trapped in their cars and probably drowned, the official said. Finally, near Philadelphia, four people died, according to local authorities.

Streets, avenues, expressways were suddenly turned into torrents, both in the neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens. In Westchester, dozens of vehicles were still submerged to the roof on Thursday and basements of pretty traditional East Coast houses devastated by water sometimes rising to two feet.

“Emergency state”

In New York, the gigantic subway network partially restarted Thursday, after many stations flooded.

The NWS, the US weather service, recorded an all-time high of 80mm of rain in one hour in Central Park.





In the middle of the night, the new governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, had declared a “state of emergency” following the “major” floods in all the border counties of the city, potentially affecting some 20 million. inhabitants. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose city is barely recovering from the pandemic, lamented a “historic meteorological event”.

Dramatic tornadoes and floods also struck in Pennsylvania, New Jersey – also under a state of emergency – and in Maryland.

Cape Cod Tornado

New Yorkers were cleaning their cellars on Thursday and several politicians pointed to climate change, two weeks after heavy rains from Storm Henri and nine years after Hurricane Sandy.

Hurricanes and storms are a recurring phenomenon in the United States. But the warming of the ocean surface is helping to make storms more powerful, scientists warn.

In particular, they pose an increasingly significant risk to coastal communities, victims of wave-submersion phenomena amplified by rising sea levels.

President Joe Biden will travel to Louisiana on Friday, the first state to suffer the ravages of Ida on Sunday, which destroyed numerous buildings and still deprives hundreds of thousands of homes of electricity. “We are all together. The nation is ready to help, ”said the tenant of the White House simply.

Downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, Ida darkened Thursday night over New England. A tornado hit the very touristy Cape Cod peninsula in Massachusetts.