Such a great sun (spoilers): release from prison, will Alicia get revenge on Eliott, Eve and Virgil?

On September 2 in Un si grand soleil, Serge hires a private detective, Céline and Myriam learn that Violette will die very soon and Alicia is released from prison …

In the Thursday, September 2, 2021 episode ofSuch a great sun, Serge (Laurent Frattale) asks Camille (Léonie Dahan-Lamort) if she would not know who entered his home. She assures him that no. He is nonetheless suspicious. In high school, she tells Kira (Coline Ramos-Pinto) his conversation with the lawyer. According to the latter, if Manu (Moïse Santamaria), who is in charge of the investigation, suspected something, they would have known. At the police station, Manu relates to Becker (Yvon Back) his time with Serge. According to him, he is hiding something. To avoid problems with the lawyer, Becker asks him not to dig too deep into this matter. Manu comes to look for Camille, he confesses to her that he has the impression that Serge is laughing at the burglary. In truth, Serge calls in a private detective because he does not want the stolen documents to end up in the hands of the police.

Celine comes to see Violet to the hospital. The latter is in good shape and asks her forgiveness for being hard on her in the past. Myriam (Pauline Paolini) visits her friend, she brought her some weed. Violette is delighted. Alain (Frédéric van den Driessche) confides to Céline and Myriam that Violette’s regain of health is undoubtedly only temporary, the end is near.

Alicia gets out of prison in Such a bright sun

Gaspard (François Le Guen) is worried in high school. His mother is released from prison today. He wants to be at his exit. He crosses Eve (Emma Colberti) in the hallways and explains the situation to him. She lets him go. Eliott (Stéphane Monpetit) is still infiltrating the porterage company. He tries to discreetly glean information about a client, but it is not easy. He has struggled for a week to gain the trust of the manager, he wonders how long this mission will last. He then goes to the prison to pick up Alicia (Muriel Combeau). She orders him to go away violently. He offers her help but she doesn’t want it. Shortly after, she finds Gaspard. Alicia is looping on Eliott, her son asks her to forget the past. He takes her to Sam and him, in an HLM bar. This one is not there, she is in Perpignan and only returns on weekends. Eve meets Virgil (Fred Bianconi), she fears that Alicia will take revenge on Eliott. She is also worried about the two of them … To be continued in Such a great sun.

