target of 70% of the vaccinated population achieved

Spain, one of the champions of vaccination in Europe, on Wednesday reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of its population against Covid-19, the government announced on Wednesday. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health, 33.3 million Spaniards are fully vaccinated, or 70.3% of the total population.

“As I promised at the start of the year, 70% of the Spanish population is fully vaccinated,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in the morning, hours before the release of the latest vaccination figures. “More than 90% of the Spanish population over 40 is fully vaccinated,” he added, adding that “more than 70% of 20-29 year olds and 12-19 year olds had already received at least one dose ”.

When the vaccination campaign was launched in Spain at the end of December, the government said that if everything went as planned, “around 70%” of the 47 million Spaniards would be vaccinated in the summer of 2021. In April, it had specified that the objective was to reach this threshold before the end of August.





Confidence

Unlike France, Spain has not experienced a demonstration against vaccination or a debate on the subject. Thanks to the unwavering confidence of the population in its health system and in vaccines, but also to strong family solidarity, the country carried out its vaccination campaign with a bang.

After a new wave of infections in the middle of the summer due to the Delta variant, the country has seen the number of contaminations fall again in recent weeks. Before the more transmissible Delta, experts estimated that it would take 70% of vaccination to achieve group immunity, but since then this threshold has been raised.

According to the latest figures released on Wednesday, Spain recorded 6,818 new cases and 132 new deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 4.8 million cases and 84,472 deaths. On Tuesday, the European Union announced that it had reached its target of 70% of fully vaccinated adults.