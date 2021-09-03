Technip Energies, Getlink, Valneva, SMCP, Amazon, Delivery Hero, Broadcom …

Editor-in-Chief 1389 Follow on Because financial information is consumed like pastries, hot and breakfast time, Anthony Bondain gets up at dawn to serve you the Morning Meeting every morning.

Financial journalist and scholarship holder for more than two decades, inimitable columnist and phlegmatic leader, he is editor-in-chief of ZoneBourse.

Every morning, the Zonebourse team collects and synthesizes key information about listed companies around the world, in order to have the main news at the start of the stock market day. The content includes a part on France and the other on the main international markets, in particular American companies and those of large European markets (United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain) and Asia-Pacific. In France

Important (and less important) announcements TotalEnergies is preparing to finalize an oil investment agreement with Iraq.

TechnipFMC places 9.9% of Technip Energies’ capital at 11.15 EUR each, falling to 12.3%. The shares were acquired by Hal Trust.

Getlink announces the first transmission of electricity via the ElecLink cable between RTE and National Grid, on either side of the Channel.

The US military exercises the first option of the IXIARO contract signed with Valneva, for $ 28.8 million, but the minimum value of the overall contract has been adjusted from $ 135 to $ 118 million to take into account the effects of the coronavirus.

A new financial director at Latécoère.

Aptar takes control of Voluntis at EUR 8.70 per share.

TF1 acquires all the rights to the next two rugby world cups.

AB Science will present the latest clinical data on long-term survival in ALS at the 2021 International ALS and Motor Neuron Disease Symposium.

Ekinops obtains Microsoft Teams certification for its SBC solutions.

The Aix-en-Provence Natural History Museum chooses an Aurea subsidiary for its mercury depollution.

Carmat strengthens its sales team.

Antin Infrastructure knocks on the door of the Paris Stock Exchange.

Fermentalg obtains the extension of the “Novel Food” approval, paving the way for the marketing of DHA ORIGINS oils for the infant nutrition market in Europe.

Poxel strengthens its management.

Alan Allman Associates is revising his 2021 revenue target upwards.

SMCP has published its accounts. In the world Important announcements (and others) Amazon will launch its own television in the United States by October, according to Business Insider.

Delivery Hero will place convertible bonds for $ 1.5 billion in two tranches.

Home without big surges for the results of Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and DocuSign.

Carnival is adding cruise departures in November and delaying others.

Walmart is increasing 565,000 employees by at least $ 1 per hour.

Barry Callebaut completes the takeover of Europe Chocolate Company.

Brad Pitt succeeds George Clooney as De’Longhi ambassador.

The Virgin Galactic spacecraft grounded by the US FAA.

According to Reuters, Reddit is preparing to hire advisory banks for an IPO next year.

Main results publications. Berkeley Group, Ashmore, Plaza, SMCP … Readings Zonebourse.com 2021