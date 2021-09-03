The 7 cryptocurrencies that could outperform bitcoin in this new bull cycle

Experts rate the 7 cryptocurrencies that they believe could rise in this new bullish cycle in the cryptocurrency market.

The rally in the price of bitcoin which, after falling to $ 29,000, regained its value to over $ 50,000, brought new momentum to the cryptocurrency market which worried about the start of a bear market.

So, with a new bull market looming, experts also have an eye on the altcoin market which, as the recent bullish behavior of Solana and Cardano shows, has a lot of potential to overtake Bitcoin in terms of valuation.

A recent study shared by Charlie Bilello, CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, also showed that altcoins posted much larger gains than bitcoin.

In this regard, experts in the cryptocurrency market have spoken to CNN Business and indicated which cryptocurrencies have upside potential in this new market cycle.

Polkadot and Uniswap

According to Theodoro Fleury, manager of QR Asset Management, the asset manager of the QR Capital holding company, one of the cryptocurrencies with strong upside potential on the market is the Polkadot carried by its parachain system.

“With the success of the first slot machine auctions on the Kusama network parachain, it is very likely that the Polkadot network will organize slot machine auctions on its network very soon. This is expected to increase demand for the network’s native token, DOT, which will be used as payment in auctions.“, He revealed.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that after hitting a low of $ 10.36 on July 20, the DOT price jumped 205% to an intraday high of $ 31.70 on Tuesday, as the ‘We’re starting to talk about an imminent altcoin season.

Cointelegraph expert Jordan Finneseth agrees with Fleury and points out that there are three reasons for DOT’s increasingly optimistic outlook: its upcoming parachain auctions, a growing ecosystem of projects interested in getting started on the market. network and a steady increase in daily trading volume.

Vinícius Chagas, analyst at Blockchain Academy, points out that Unisawp is one of the cryptocurrencies with a bullish market potential due to the popularization of decentralized exchanges, DEX.

“Uniswap is a marketplace where people can trade tokens with each other without going through a centralized middleman. This is a decentralized exchange (or DEX). Unlike traditional exchanges, Uniswap does not rely on an order book, but on a more complex mechanism (called an Automated Market Maker – MMA), where assets are traded in pairs, valued against each other. Uniswap is the premier trading protocol for decentralized exchanges, with total volume of approximately $ 9.5 billion in the past seven days“, did he declare.

In the short term, Cointelegraph analyst Rakesh Upadhyay says UNI broke the downtrend line on August 31, invalidating the bearish descending triangle pattern. The bulls will now try to push the price above the resistance at USD 31.26.

“If they do, UNI / USDT could resume its upward movement towards the first target at USD 37.52 and then USD 42.25. Under this assumption, if the price falls below $ 31.26, the pair could fall towards the moving averages, indicating that range action could continue for a few more days.“, did he declare.

AXS, SLP and MATIC

Bernardo Teixeira, CFO of the Ripio group, is betting on Axie Infinity, AXS and SLP tokens due to demand from the gaming community.





“Axie Infinity Gaming Tokens are very popular not only in Brazil, but in all countries where Ripio has a presence. They are currently two of the most traded assets on our platform, following this fever. At the request of this community of players, our next listings should be linked to this universe, which continues to grow.“, did he declare.

In the meantime, Mr. Chagas said that besides UNI he is betting on the rise of Polygon (MATIC) as one of the leading layer two solutions currently on the market.

“So-called layer two (second layer) solutions have emerged that aim to tackle the problem of high prices and scalability of transactions on Ethereum, and the Polygon protocol is one of them. MATIC is the token used within the Polygon ecosystem and can be reassessed as applications launch their applications on Polygon. Currently, the solution has a total invested value of approximately USD 4.9 billion and several relevant applications have already launched their applications on the network.“, did he declare.

Chiliz (CHZ) and FXT Token (FTT)

Chagas, also has an eye on the native Chiliz (CHZ) token of the Socios.com platform which is responsible for the supporters tokens of the biggest football clubs in the world, including the recent closing of the partnership with PSG.

“The world’s biggest sports clubs and leagues have already realized the possibilities created by Fan Tokens, digital assets that inspire fans to invest in exchange for exclusive rewards. It is no coincidence that we see major players in the sector (football, games, wrestling, basketball, among others) launching into this model, such as the Corinthians, Atlético Mineiro, Barcelona, ​​PSG, l ‘Atlético de Madrid, the UFC and many more.”

The announcement that Messi will receive a significant portion of his welcome packet of PSG Fan tokens has caused quite a stir in the market and may prompt more people to join the platform. The Chiliz token (CHZ) is the native currency of the socios.com application and could benefit from using the platform on a larger scale, ”he said.

Fleury, of QR Asset Management, is also valuing the FTX derivatives exchange token, which he says is expected to rise in value thanks to the enthusiasm for Solana.

“With the recent growth of the Solana blockchain, the demand for FTX derivative exchange tokens is expected to increase in order to participate in offerings and launches within this ecosystem. The most recent example is the Star Atlas game, one of the most anticipated launches of the year across the cryptocurrency ecosystem.”

Dogecoin (DOGE)

The latest cryptocurrency on the expert list is Dogecoin (DOGE) which, according to Ripio Group’s Teixeira, has gone from a meme to one of the main cryptocurrencies in the market.

“It started off as a meme, but it manages to turn the corner and consolidate itself as a cryptocurrency with real market value. It has one of the most engaged communities in the cryptocurrency world, a growing offline acceptance network, and many famous investors endorsing it.“, did he declare.

Rakesh Upadhyay points out that Dogecoin is currently trading in a downward wedge pattern. Bearish traders are aggressively defending the area between the 20 day EMA (USD 0.28) and the downward wedge trendline.

With that, in the short term, he points out that the DOGE / USDT pair could then move up to USD 0.35. This level could act as resistance, but if the bulls push the price above, the top could reach USD 0.45.

“On the other hand, if the price drops from the current level and breaks below the bevel, the pair could fall towards the critical support at $ 0.21.“, He said.