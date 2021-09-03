the arrival of Laborde facilitated by an executive from Genesio

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: top 10 most expensive transfers

In the last hours of the Mercato, Stade Rennais recorded a good signing in attack, that of Gaëtan Laborde (ex-Montpellier, 27), co-top scorer in L1 (3 goals), recruited for € 15 million + bonus.

Presented Wednesday at La Piverdière, the former Bordelais made a revelation on his arrival in Brittany. In comments reported by Ouest-France, Laborde highlighted the role of Benjamin Bourigeaud in this transfer. A body job by one of the Rouge et Noir executives.

Bourigeaud dredged Laborde … in Mykonos

“With Bourige we met on vacation, we spent a few days together in Mykonos (Greece). For the record, he sent a message to Flo (Maurice) while we were on vacation, ”said Gaëtan Laborde.

Florian Maurice has confirmed having received this suggestion from Benjamin Bourigeaud. His return SMS? “I replied to Bourige that I really liked the player and that we would see what would happen. But it was early in the transfer window. We are very happy that he is there and I imagine that Bourige is too. “



