the crazy theory circulating about Kanye West and Leo Messi

Posted on September 02, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. through Booskap

Associated with adidas, Kanye west did not fail to name-drop one of the greatest muses of the three-band brand in his latest album … Donda which does not escape one of the traditions of Mr. Ye: mention the athletes who rule their sport.

Messi rhymes with Kanye

As reported The team, Kanye West has often given pride of place to athletes and other cracks throughout his career as a rapper. Always quick to throw out the names of American idols who are successful in basketball, boxing, swimming, US football, or even tennis – judge instead: LeBron James, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade, Cassius Clay, Mike Tyson, Serena Williams, Michael Phelps, OJ Simpson- he’s eyeing football today … (After all, he finished his album well Donda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta).





Indeed, if the famous Bucks winger Giannis Antetokounmpo was cited, Lionel Messi was also entitled to his rhyme. In the song Off the grid, we meet the Argentinian left-hander from Paris Saint-Germain: ” I talk to God everyday, he’s my best friend / They play soccer in my garden, I think I see Messi. “

What to thrill the followers of the red and blue club, but also the supporters of this dear Kanye West. And when we know that his album was unveiled last Sunday, at the same time as Messi’s first steps with the PSG jersey on his back, there is what to ask questions … A blow on behalf of Universal which released Donda without the agreement of the ex-Mr. Kardashian? A bit too coarse string for our taste, but some fans believe it. When will a transfer announcement be made in this case?