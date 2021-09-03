The DGCCRF denies the blocking of its investigation on sugar levels in food

An investigation still in progress

Last week, the Canard Enchaîné claimed that Bercy wanted to delay the publication of a “damning” report on the application of the sugar law. Voted in 2013, the text known as the “Lurel law” prohibits the sale of sweeter products in France than those distributed in France.

Today, the Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control in charge of this report, disputes any postponement of publication and ensures that the investigation is not yet completed.

According to the DGCCRF, it is during the month of next October that the report on the Lurel law should be published, once the central services have completed the drafting of reports and feedback from field surveys, as provided for in the usual procedure. Management categorically denies the information that the publication has been postponed on the grounds that the initial results are overwhelming. Even denied on a possible postponement decided on the grounds of protecting economic interests. This is totally false and unfounded, we say to the DGCCRF.





And this would even be inconsistent with the first results of the survey which would show a positive application of the sugar law.

Investigations delayed because of the health crisis

So why is this delay longer for the output of the report? It was in 2019 that the management decided to conduct investigations into compliance with the Lurel law by targeting soft drinks without alcohol, in particular sodas. But the investigations, which were to start in particular in Guadeloupe and Martinique in the second half of 2020, had to be postponed due to the health crisis.

The checks were therefore rescheduled in early 2021. Consequently, at this stage, the investigation is not yet complete. But it should be in the coming weeks.