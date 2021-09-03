the fear of the fiasco already hangs over Spain

For his comeback, Spain, unhappy semi-finalist of Euro 2020, was probably hoping for better. Luis Enrique’s men did not shine in Sweden on Thursday. Worse, they conceded a defeat (2-1) which does not really help their affairs with a view to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

What follows after this advertisement

The Scandinavians, who took the lead of Group B thanks to this success, have in fact one game less than La Roja. Alexander Isak’s partners, 9 points in 3 matches, could therefore take off in the event of good results to come and therefore qualify directly, forcing the Iberians, 7 points in 4 matches, to go through the dams.





Luis Enrique worried

The local press is well aware of this. “World slide”, regret Ace. “The World Cup is getting more complicated”, launch in chorus Sport and Mundo Deportivo. Spain is getting into a mess, to analyse El Pais. For his part, Marca drop a disturbing “Lucho (Luis Enrique’s nickname), we have a problem”. “We have lost a lot of duels and we have undergone more transitions than in the last ten matches”, regretted the person at the microphone of TVE.

“We are in the breach. It’s hard to be optimistic right now. We depend on Sweden. We will see, but we must wait for a failure of the leader of the group and, on our side, no longer stumble. I am concerned because the qualification no longer depends on us ”, he continued at a post-match press conference. Obviously, it is still too early to be alarmist, but the whole of Spain has been worried since Thursday evening …