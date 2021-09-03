the fishermen seize the PNF for “concealment of favoritism”

Faced with the offshore wind turbines that must be installed off Erquy, in the Côtes-d’Armor, the response is activated. The Côtes-d’Armor Fisheries Committee seized the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) to “Concealment of favoritism” in the award in 2012 of the public market for the wind farm in the bay of Saint-Brieuc to Ailes Marines, their lawyers explained Thursday, September 2.

In a press release, Mes William Bourdon and Vincent Brengarth announce having seized the PNF on August 27 “Against X on the count of concealment of the offense of infringing the equality of candidates in public contracts, also called concealment of favoritism”, confirming an investigation of Mediapart.

Asked by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the national financial prosecutor confirmed having “Received a complaint today [jeudi] “ relating to this qualification.

The lawyers recall that in April 2012, the company Ailes Marines, a subsidiary of the Spanish company Iberdrola, was chosen by the ministers of ecology and industry for the construction of this park of 62 wind turbines of 205 m of high while the competing company Eolien maritime France had been appointed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

A demanded investigation

This choice has since been judged “Irregular” by the Council of State, “In two decisions of July 2019 (…) because the executive had taken into account conditions which had not been included in the specifications, to favor Ailes Marines rather than the competing company”, plead the lawyers, who ask “Criminal investigations”.





“This referral is equivalent to filing a complaint. This involves bringing to the attention of the PNF facts which, in our opinion, merit an investigation. The concealment of favoritism which is denounced has never been apprehended by any jurisdiction whatsoever ”, told AFP Me Bumblebee.

The lawyers also note that the parent company Iberdrola is “Known to have been implicated in several European and international countries, including heads of corruption and espionage”. Spanish justice announced at the end of June the indictment of Iberdrola President Ignacio Sanchez Galan as part of an investigation into a vast spy scandal between large companies.

A protest to defend the environment

Last week, fishermen have already filed a complaint against “The entire project”, especially for “Discharge of polluting substance” and “Harm to the conservation of non-domestic animal species”.

At the same time, the NGO Sea Shepherd announced the filing of an appeal before the Council of State this Friday, alongside the association Gardez les caps, “To contest the exemptions for the destruction of protected species granted to Ailes Marines”. An appeal to the European Commission is also planned.