the former Miss France ignites Instagram in a very low-cut swimsuit and very cleavage

On July 14, Malika Ménard celebrated her 34th birthday, as always, surrounded by her friends. And while we were wondering why his darling, restaurateur Christophe Juville, was not in the game, we subsequently discovered that it is simply because they had been separated since last June. A few days ago, the former Miss France also confirmed her celibacy, by answering questions from her subscribers on Instagram.

“For the first time in my life, I’m living it well (celibacy, editor’s note). I get to know myself again, I refocus, I rediscover myself … And this whole long list of words in ‘re’ that make good to the Soul “, declared Malika Ménard on August 27. “It has never happened to me to fall in love at first sight. I need to hear the person speak, to see them move… On the other hand, I think that we know from the first date if we are going. live a beautiful love story “ she added visibly in the mood to philosophize.





Malika Ménard appears in a very sexy swimsuit

This Thursday, September 2, 2021 and while many personalities were sharing photos of their back-to-school morning with their children, Malika Ménard decided to share a new photo of her… still on vacation. “When you are in denial of back to school” she wrote in the caption of the shot where she strikes a pose on the beach, molded in a one-piece gold swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

