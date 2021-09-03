the free game of the week has an open world you must visit

Each week, the Epic Games Store offers one or more games to anyone with an Epic Games account. The weekend is synonymous with new games, the opportunity for those interested to expand their library without spending a penny. This week, the Epic Games Store offers only one game to its users, a title that should nevertheless bring them back to childhood.

Direction Mokumana Island

Until September 9, 2021, 5 p.m., any owner of an Epic Games Store account can pick up the game for free. Yoku’s Island Express. Behind this evocative name hides a title where speed will be essential. Players take on the role of Yoku, an insect attached to a customizable ball. New local postman, he will have to travel the island of Mokumana in order to deliver letters and parcels, while taking it easy while tanning the rest of the time. Problem: The ancient deity of the island is in a deep sleep.

Yoku’s Island Express mixes the genres of platform game, metroidvania and pinball. A title with provided and complete gameplay that will allow you to explore the colorful island of Mokumana. A hand-painted playground that you can walk freely throughout your quest. In addition to your letter carrier obligations, you will need to rebuild the post office. A long-term job that will require you to go to the different corners of the island, allowing you to meet the different locals. Colorful characters who are immersed in several intrigues, allowing you to learn about the secrets of the island.





But to spice up your island adventure, now bosses will stand in your way. Epic battles in which strategy and skill will prevail. A very popular title, both by young and old, which has seduced both with its release on PC and on Switch. On Steam, Yoku’s Island Express collected 1721 reviews in total, including 97 positive reviews. An excellent game that can now join your library for free.

DON’T FORGET DUAL IDENTIFICATION

As usual, we remind you that you may encounter problems recovering the game on the Epic Games Store. No need to worry however, since it is simply necessary to focus on two-factor authentication. You just have to activate it, and here are the steps to do it

Sign into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to settings

Click on the "Password and Security" tab

Enable two-factor authentication

Choose between authenticator or email or SMS authentication according to your preferences

It should be noted that the next free game has already been announced, and that it is about Sheltered.