The Free Pro offer will evolve, with cheaper mobile subscriptions

If the brand new operator for professionals launched by Iliad achieves its first successes with 6,000 customers recruited in nearly 6 months, its offer will continue to evolve.

Changes to come for the Free Pro offer, especially in terms of mobile plans. In an interview for Solution Numériques, the marketing and sales director of the B2B branch of Free Vincent Poulbere, explains that several developments are to come.

Cheaper mobile plans if taken in quantity

The operator wants to be clear on one point: the price of the Freebox Pro will not increase in 2022 and the promotional offer of € 39.99 / month for the first year will remain the same. However, for mobile subscribers, a change will indeed be announced in September. “All Free Pro mobile customers will pay for their mobile line up to € 9.99 / month excluding tax, instead of € 19.99 / month from the 10th mobile line. Including those who have not subscribed to the Freebox Pro offer“, Says Vincent Poulbere.

As a reminder, in the case of a subscription to one or more Free Pro mobile plans, without being a Freebox Pro subscription, each line is billed at € 19.99 / month excluding VAT. All with 150 GB of internet in 5G / 4G +, unlimited calls to the USA, Canada, China and the DOM and to landlines of 100 destinations and unlimited SMS / MMS in France, Europe and DOM. To access the current rate of € 9.99 / month, it is necessary to link your subscription to a Freebox Pro offer. This will soon no longer be the case.





Companies that have chosen Free as their mobile operator and subscribe to 10 or more lines will therefore see the price of their subscription reduced by 10 € for each additional line beyond the 9th package. No precise date is however announced by the operator.

Towards other developments on the Freebox side

These are not the only developments to be expected from Free Pro. Especially at the commercial level, since the operator intends to adapt his shopping cart to the level of options. “Some options are less subscribed than others. Moreover, not all customers need a 1TB hard drive (few requests) or a 4G telecoms link, which is included elsewhere.”Explains the marketing director.

Regarding the launch of a brand new Freebox Pro, we will of course have to wait a bit. “The launch of a new Freebox Pro is not expected in 2021, even if the product is intended to evolve”Explains the manager of Free Pro. The operator has already applied several changes to its firmware, including the possibility of customizing its LAN and “the deactivation of the site functions of the box, so that our resellers can install their BtoB telephony offers there.”

In this regard, it is “not yet”Planned to integrate a business telephony system into the Free Pro fixed offerings. “This is a request from IT integrators. Free Pro already offers solutions to its partners with 3CX telephony offers“. For beginners, it is software running on most operating systems and combining with IP phones, SIP and compatible VoIP gateways.

The objective clearly announced by Free Pro is to unlock the corporate telecoms market, occupied mainly by Orange and SFR, and if to achieve it “will take time, the first figures are very encouraging“. “The review of calls for tenders and specifications by large companies is traditionally very long in this segment. Especially with competitors who do not hesitate to lock their customers out for 36 months sometimes”Explains the Marketing Director of Free Pro.