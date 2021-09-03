The gold medal for Stéphane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer in doubles at the Tokyo Paralympic Games

It was expected, hoped for between the two best doubles of the moment. Sacred in 2016, flag bearer Stéphane Houdet (50) and his sidekick Nicolas Peifer (30) announced that the defense of this Paralympic title would be their priority in Tokyo. They kept their word. Head in his hands, Peifer evacuated his joy by shedding a few tears, soon joined by Houdet who hugged him to share this second shared Paralympic title, the third for the eldest who had inaugurated his career at the Games with double gold. with Michael Jeremiasz in 2008 in Beijing.