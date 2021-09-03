The gold medal for Stéphane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer in doubles at the Tokyo Paralympic Games

A match of crazy intensity, twists and turns that never end for a title won in the tie-break of the 3rd set on a last ball limit, but that the video validated for the French (7-5, 0-6 , 7-6 [3]).
It was expected, hoped for between the two best doubles of the moment. Sacred in 2016, flag bearer Stéphane Houdet (50) and his sidekick Nicolas Peifer (30) announced that the defense of this Paralympic title would be their priority in Tokyo. They kept their word. Head in his hands, Peifer evacuated his joy by shedding a few tears, soon joined by Houdet who hugged him to share this second shared Paralympic title, the third for the eldest who had inaugurated his career at the Games with double gold. with Michael Jeremiasz in 2008 in Beijing.
“Go the Blues, go the Blues”chanted the privileged few scattered in the empty stands of Ariake’s central court, delighted to live the moment. Both having been eliminated in singles in the quarter-finals, the two French had to give everything in this final against the English Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid. They weren’t ready to give up without a fight. Especially after a second round whose severe score did not reflect their commitment.
“From the start, we have had a watchword with Nico, it’s intensity, intensity in the ball, to really be a wall to defend all the balls and attack when we have the opportunity”, warned Stéphane Houdet, whose extraordinary record now includes three Paralympic gold medals, one silver (single, 2012) and one bronze (double, 2012), while his accomplice, before the two double titles , had obtained money with Frédéric Cattanéo in London.
