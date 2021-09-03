the government will generalize two local monitoring systems to improve coordination between the different authorities

Two years after the launch of the Grenelle on domestic violence, which resulted in the definition of 46 measures to better protect women, the government wishes to go further in the coordination and exchange of information between the various authorities, judicial, police and administrative, learned from franceinfo on Thursday 2 August. The executive actually wants “identify all the holes in the racket, all the possible flaws“, according to a source in Matignon.

Prime Minister Jean Castex must thus sign on Friday August 3 a circular generalizing two devices. First, local steering committees to monitor cases of domestic violence on a case-by-case basis. There are currently around sixty, bringing together magistrates, integration and probation services, and victim support associations. Together, they meet every month to find a solution adapted to each situation, which can go as far as the serious danger telephone or the anti-reconciliation bracelet.

Local monitoring committees will also become systematic in cases of domestic violence. They bring together a wider range of actors, with the prefect and the regional health agency, for example. The objective of these committees is to verify that the measures decided by the government are indeed put in place. “We want to ensure that our policy is applied until the last mile“, affirms the entourage of the Prime Minister.

These two devices must respond to the shortcomings raised by the inspection missions launched after the feminicides of Mérignac and Hayange, on May 4 and 24. Prime Minister Jean Castex must specify the contours this Friday in the Channel. He is expected at the Coutances court, in a social reintegration center in Saint-Lô, then in the prefecture, with the Minister of Justice Éric Dupond-Moretti, the Minister for Citizenship Marlène Schiappa, and the Minister for l ‘Equality between women and men Élisabeth Moreno.





Two years after the launch of the GrIn addition to domestic violence, certain measures have already been put in place, such as the creation of 400 social worker posts in police stations and gendarmeries. The victims’ listening number, 3919, has been reinforced and is now open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Other measures are continuing, such as training in the treatment of domestic violence, already followed by 90,000 police and gendarmes. On the other hand, only 245 anti-reconciliation bracelets are for the moment in function while 1000 others are still in the drawers. The results are also mixed for the 2,300 serious danger telephones, of which only two-thirds are active.

The associations still believe for their part that the government does not put enough resources to fight against violence against women. Dare feminism, for example, estimates that one billion euros should be invested to deal effectively with the problem, where the budget dedicated to equality between women and men will be 50 million euros in 2022.