the Grand Prize awarded to the political and social saga “Blackport”, the audience prize to “Germinal”

End clap. The Grand Prix of the festival Mania Series, which lowered the curtain on the evening of Thursday, September 2 in Lille (North), was awarded to the Icelandic series Blackport by the international jury chaired by Hagai Levi, creator of the multi-adapted series In therapy.

Based on real facts, Blackport, a political and social saga co-produced by Arte France and Icelandic public television RÚV, recounts in 8×50 minutes the upheavals undergone by a small fishing village after the introduction of fishing quotas in the 1980s.

The award for best actress went to Marie Reuther, main character of the Danish series Suicide bomber, local production of the American platform HBO Max. The award for best actor went collectively to the main performers of the Israeli series The Echo of your voice which recounts the journey of three generations of musicians.

The Croatian series The last socialist artefact was crowned “best series” by the jury of Panorama international, chaired by journalist and author Florence Aubenas. This jury, which rewards new looks, awarded its special prize to the Colombian series Vida of colores on the daily life of trans and non-binary people in a small Caribbean town.





Panorama international’s student jury rewarded the kidnapped comedy We are lady parts (BrutX) on a feminist and muslim punk band. In the French competition, the comic series Young and Golri (on OCS), worn by comedian Agnès Hurstel and directed by Fanny Sidney, received the prize for best series, awarded by a jury of the international press.

Also in this competition, Ariane Labed won the award for best actress for her portrayal of a drifting prima ballerina in Opera (OCS), Daniel Njo Lobé that of the best actor for The code (France 2) and Pierre Leroux (duo Housse de Racket), that of the best original music for Young and Golri.

The Lille public has rewarded the great Franco-Italian production Germinal (available on the Salto platform then on France Télévisions), adapted from the eponymous novel by Emile Zola, shot in the former mining site of Wallers-Arenberg (North).