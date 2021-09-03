“The Greens discourage people”, accuses Barbara Pompili

The Minister of the Ecological Transition accused her former political family of remaining “in a group” and of being “in a very easy criticism”.

Barbara Pompili attacks her former political family. Asked about RTL, the Minister of Ecological Transition strongly criticized Europe-Ecologie les Verts (EELV), a party of which she has not been a member since 2015. “I left the Greens because they remain in a group and in a very easy criticism», She denounced.

While primary of environmentalists must decide between five candidates for the presidential election of 2022, the Minister of Ecological Transition accuses the members of her former party of not “really want to exercise responsibility“. “The Greens have still not managed to come out of their cartoonish side», She regrets.





They “discourage people”

Barbara Pompili goes even further: “The Greens discourage people, because it never works. It’s always big flights but not enough concrete», She accuses. According to her, her old party is struggling to “get out of postures that we no longer need“.

She adds that EELV “Split“While the subject of the environment deserves to work”together“. “We must all unite around these issues rather than divide», She concludes.

