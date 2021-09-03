the industrial tribunal condemns Biarritz Olympique for unfair dismissal

By Pierre Penin – p.penin@sudouest.fr

Posted on 09/03/2021 8:50 a.m.

Updated 09/03/2021 at 10:02 am

The president of the BO management board, Jean-Baptiste Aldigé, had dismissed physiotherapist Jérôme Elissalde for serious misconduct. Justice considers the measure without a real and serious cause. She condemns the club to pay nearly 58,000 euros to its former employee

Thursday September 2, the labor tribunal of Bayonne rendered its decision in the dispute between Jérôme Elissalde and Jean-Baptiste Aldigé, in his capacity as chairman of the board of Biarritz Olympique Pays basque. The first, a former BO physiotherapist, had been dismissed by the club boss for “serious misconduct”. The employee, at the club since 2014, had challenged this eviction before the industrial tribunal. This has just agreed with him and declared the dismissal unfair.

The council condemns the leader of the BO to pay nearly 58,000 euros in compensation, various arrears, damages (including 22,500 euros for the unfair dismissal in itself) to Jérôme Elissalde.





The professional court accompanies its decision with a provisional execution measure: understand that the condemned employer must pay the sums to the dismissed employee “without real and serious cause”, even in the event of an appeal. Interim payment, therefore, the time of an appeal decision.

“I will put your haircut on you”

As a reminder, in October 2020, “South West” revealed the comments made by Jean-Baptiste Aldigé, during an interview with three Biarritz supporters. He mentioned in particular the dismissal of Jérôme Elissalde.

The president of the BO management board then explained that he wanted to separate from the physiotherapist and made him a financial proposal with a view to an amicable breakup. “If you don’t take our offer and I want to part with you, I’ll put you at fault. “And to illustrate in the tone of the caricature:” As a boss, if I want to fire you, I have to give you one. So I’ll put your haircut on you, I’m kidding, but I’ll have to find one. “

Jérôme Elissalde had refused the offer of Jean-Baptiste Aldigé. Refusal which would trigger his dismissal for serious misconduct. Me Christelle Laffitte, the employee’s lawyer denounced “a policy of eviction without cause” on the part of the club. Regarding his client, the industrial tribunal has just found him right in the first instance.