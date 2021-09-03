The master stroke of PSG

Criticized last summer for the wave of departures that hit the Parisian workforce, PSG took a capital revenge.



the PSG keeps a necessarily bitter memory of the summer of 2020. And not only because of the defeat conceded in the final of the Champions League against the Bayern Munich (1-0). The summer transfer window had also been difficult. The fault, essentially, to the six players at the end of their contract who had left Paris. And if some departures were desired by the Parisian leaders (Thomas Meunier, Edinson Cavani), others were suffered (Thiago Silva, Tanguy Kouassi, Éric Choupo-Moting, Adil Aouchiche), forcing the Parisian leaders to recruit despite the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.





“You have to be inventive”, Leonardo had explained before multiplying the loans (Moise kean, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Rico, Alessandro Florenzi). And avoid reliving such a situation. This is evidenced by the contract extensions offered to Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler. The PSG especially prospected as never on the market of the free players. Hardly inspired by the past when it came to recruiting players at the end of their contract (Ben Arfa, Dani Alves, Gianluigi Buffon), the club of the capital has this faith multiplied the pretty blows.

The recruitment of Sergio ramos, who, at 36, has had a series of physical problems for a year, is certainly questionable, but for the rest, the arrivals of Georginio wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and obviously Lionel messi are sure to be great deals, even though the Dutch international has had a sluggish start.

In any case, these are pretty financial blows. The market values ​​of the four recruits attest to this. If Sergio Ramos would be worth only 10 million euros according to Transfermarkt, the market values ​​of Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma stand at 35 and 60 million while that of Lionel Messi peaks at 80 million. In total, it is therefore some 185 million euros that PSG was able to save …