The moving video of Maxwel Cornet for his farewell to OL

Before joining Burnley and the Premier League, Maxwel Cornet posted a video on social media in which he bids farewell to Olympique Lyonnais. The versatile 24-year-old winger looks back with emotion on his six years with Les Gones.

If there are those who doubted Maxwel Cornet’s attachment to OL, the farewell message from the neo-player from Burnley should quickly make them change their minds. After the officialization of his departure for the Premier League club, the former FC Metz winger, who will celebrate his 25th birthday on September 27, posted a video on his Instagram account on Thursday. The ex-Gone didn’t do things by halves. Melancholic melody on the piano, voiceover, impeccable editing, extracts from RMC Sport’s comments on his Champions League goals … Cornet is sad to be leaving. It can be seen and heard.





“I’m leaving with a heavy heart”

“I arrived in Lyon in January 2015, I was only 18 years old, he says in the intro when we see him walking with a lion on the lawn of Groupama Stadium. little more the requirement demanded by the high level. I also discovered a city, a magnificent region, passionate people. And the enthusiasm of a whole people. ” Maxwel Cornet, legendary executioner of Manchester City in the Champions League, does not forget the “crazy European evenings” either.

The converted side winger also grew up in his private life in the capital of the Gauls: “In Lyon I became a happy man and a fulfilled dad”. And to conclude: “I am going away with a heavy heart but with the feeling of taking with me a small part of you. OL is a beautiful and big family that will remain engraved in my heart forever”.