The restyled Seat Arona arrives in dealership: the right pick

It is an understatement to say that the days of the combustion engine are numbered. And for those who still wish to acquire vehicles without electric assistance and with an engine having more than three cylinders, the choice is dangerously reduced. Among generalists, and particularly in the very popular segment of urban crossovers, it is even more and more restricted. Renault does offer a four-cylinder on the Captur, and the VW group does the same on the Skoda Kamiq and Seat Arona doublet.







Which has just been entitled to a very discreet restyling, which is not intended to upset the profile of a successful model. Beyond the endless blows of scalpels on the front, rear, new models of rims and inserts in the passenger compartment, the restyled Arona is illustrated by a new dashboard incorporating the appreciable configurable digital instrumentation, and over 9 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay. It should be noted.







Where the Arona sins is in the area of ​​rear modularity, with few possibilities (no sliding or modular bench seat). In this regard, some Asian or European brands are doing much better. An Arona which in any case makes the big mechanical difference, going from 95 hp (with a 5-speed manual gearbox) to 150 hp with the excellent 1.5 TSI, only in the DSG automatic gearbox. Customers should mostly go for the intermediate solution with the 110 hp, but for those who want a little more gouache and fearlessly overtake, the 1.5 TSI is a perfect offering, which has become rare in the category.

Competition







Renault Captur: this is one of the few models to still offer four cylinders under the hood. The Captur offers a slightly higher position and less “dynamic” type than the Arona, but it is more generous in space on board and a little more modular. The Captur’s prices are generally close to those of the Spaniard, but it should benefit from a higher discount in concession.







Peugeot 2008: the very expensive Peugeot 2008 plays the daring design card to the full. And it works, given the very good sales level of the lion’s urban SUV which offers between 100 and 155 hp, but only in three cylinders for gasoline. And to benefit from 155 hp, it will be necessary to go through the GT finish which starts at more than € 32,000. That’s € 5,000 more than the top of the range Arona!







Nissan Juke: Those who find the Arona too sad can turn to one of the forerunners in this area. The Nissan Juke, however, sins with a still very poor engine supply, consisting only of three cylinders of 114 hp. The range is also quite complex with a large number of different versions. In terms of price, however, the Juke is very well placed.





The product sheet

Dimensions

Length: 4.15 meters

Width: 1.78 meters

Height: 1.53 meters

Boot space: 400 liters

Motorizations

Three-cylinder 1.0 95 hp, only in 5-speed manual gearbox.

Three-cylinder 1.0 110 hp, six-speed manual or DSG7.

Four-cylinder 1.5 TSI 150 hp, only in DSG7 gearbox.

Three-cylinder 1.0 TGI 95 hp (dual-fuel petrol / natural gas), only in 6-speed manual gearbox.

Price